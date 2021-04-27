Timbaland's Beatclub & Native Instruments Drop Limited-Edition, Customized Midi Controller

Beatclub, the company co-founded by Timbaland as the world's premier global marketplace for music creators, today announced a collaboration with Native Instruments, the innovative leader in the music creation industry, to produce a limited edition of 150, uniquely branded units of the company's popular Komplete Kontrol M32 keyboard. Native Instruments' Komplete Kontrol keyboards have been a cornerstone of Timbaland's production toolkit for years. This Beatclub X Native Instruments edition, which features a special molten blue color scheme, is being revealed to select music creators around the world beginning today.

"Komplete Kontrol keyboards have been an integral part of my work for years," said Beatclub's Co-Founder, Timbaland. "I love seeing the Beatclub logo on a piece of equipment that's been so important to my creative process."

The edition is not for sale in stores. To celebrate the collaboration, Beatclub X Native Instruments are launching a producer competition on Metapop.com, the community that connects music makers via remix and production competitions. An exclusive loop and two one-shots from Timbaland's upcoming Holy Grail Sound Pack will serve as source material for the contest. Timbaland will personally judge entries and announce the winner live on Twitch, with the top 10 finalists receiving the limited-edition keyboard. The competition kicks off on April 27 and entries are due by May 27.

The only other place that fans will be able to get their hands on the Beatclub Komplete Kontrol M32 midi controller is on StockX, which is auctioning off three keyboards in a Campaign for a Cause fundraiser. All funds donated benefit Girls Make Beats, a nonprofit that empowers girls by expanding the female presence of music producers, DJs, and audio engineers. Starting May 4 at 12noon EDT and running through May 7 at 12noon EDT, customers who donate at least $10 to Girls Make Beats on the StockX platform are entered to win one of the limited edition units.

Two controllers are also being gifted to 1500 Sound Academy, a Los Angeles-based music production school founded by Beatclub partner Larrance "Rance" Dopson, a Grammy Award winning producer/songwriter.

"We created Beatclub as a mecca for music creators to exchange ideas and creative approaches and this collaboration with Native Instruments really embodies that philosophy," said Beatclub co-founder Gary Marella. "We hope this is the first expression in a long relationship with Native Instruments."

With its sleek and solid design, fused with professional production features and 32 compact keys to control all your instruments and effects, KOMPLETE KONTROL M32 has everything you could ask for when making music.

"Music making is as much about access to the tools as it is about being part of a positive and thriving community," says Native Instruments CEO Constantin Koehncke. "That's why it was a no-brainer for us to work together with Beatclub on this limited edition keyboard. We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Timbaland with this partnership, and are looking forward to future collaborations to fulfil our mission to inspire music creators to shape the future of music."