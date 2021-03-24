Tim Ayre Shares New Single 'Mexican Holiday'

Today, Sydney based musician, composer and vocalist Tim Ayre shares his latest alt-pop gem "Mexican Holiday", out via Kitsuné Musique. Combining Tim's unmistakable vocals with an optimistic melody, 'Mexican Holiday' is drenched in nostalgia and wanderlust. The single is taken from his upcoming EP Modern Life, set to be released later this year.

On the track, Tim shares; 'So my friend Paul went on a holiday to Mexico in 2014, he was having a break from Uni and was meant to be there for a few months. He ended up eating heaps of Peyote one night and deleted all his social media - he hasn't ever been back to Australia and I haven't really heard from him since. Apparently he works at a beach bar making cocktails now. I planned to and try find him last year ... but COVID hit, so this song is about the trip that could have been..'

The release is accompanied by a charismatic lyric video directed by Cannes Film Festival finalist Ollie Birt. Inspired by his coastal Australian hometown and all its quirks, Ollie's style is colorful and naive, which perfectly compliments Tim's vibrant sound and fun nature.

Tim Ayre is a composer, singer and songwriter based in Sydney, Australia. Known for being half of the duet Tim & Jean, Ayre is now pursuing the adventure solo. Influenced by the Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Flaming Lips, Stevie Wonder and Daft Punk, he gathers all these references and encapsulates in his compositions. From his room to the studio, Tim Ayre crafts on his own luxurious dream pop blending guitar, drums, bass and synth that he all master. The result is a colorful yet nostalgic sound that borrows the authenticity of yesterday and turns it into a modern and vintage aesthetic.

Tim Ayre released his self-titled debut solo EP in November 2019 on Kitsuné Musique. Recorded in a Melbourne home studio, it was released to wide acclaim and has since received over 1.24 million streams and seen overwhelmingly positive coverage from radio stations Triple J, KCRW, BBC1xtra, and publications including Indie Shuffle, Earmilk and The Line Of Best Fit. He's also had support from tastemakers in the space such as Roosevelt, Folamour and Touch Sensitive. Following the release of the single "I Want It" in 2020 and now the latest single "Mexican Holiday", Tim Ayre is shaping up for a big year ahead.

Watch the video here: