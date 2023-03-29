TikTok Sensation Rocco Shares 'Apples' & 'Have Me Again (Demo)'

19-year-old Asian-American singer-songwriter Rocco shares Apples, a two-song single featuring the title track "Apples" and "Have Me Again (demo)." Both tracks stemmed from acoustic ideas, quickly transforming into emotive and expressive indie pop jams once touched by Rocco and producer Marcel Garcon.

While "Apples" experiments with messy drums mixed with acoustic melodies to create a pure bedroom pop sound, "Have Me Again (demo)," on the other hand, juxtaposes Rocco's existing discography with its somber melody and subject of heartbreak.

Like many of his Gen Z peers, Rocco grew up online. Inspired by internet personalities Ryan Higa and Kevjumba, Rocco began as a content creator looking to connect to a more like-minded community outside the suburbs of Jersey which he called home. A natural entertainer, he would eventually dive into music with friends in middle school, posting tracks they made in his basement to SoundCloud.

While in high school, Rocco found himself on an app called Musical.ly, which would later become TikTok, where he started posting short-form Asian comedy content before he began to share his music. The COVID-19 pandemic, which caught the tail end of his academic career, allowed Rocco to develop his musical identity and find a global community online.

Based in Los Angeles, the emerging star has released a handful of singles, including his 2022 breakthrough hit "spin you round" which has garnered over 12M to date.

There is much more to come from Rocco, who captures the teenage adolescent experience through his melodic brand of bedroom pop.

Listen to the new singles here:

Photo Credit: Ashelyn Rose