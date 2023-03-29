Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Sensation Rocco Shares 'Apples' & 'Have Me Again (Demo)'

TikTok Sensation Rocco Shares 'Apples' & 'Have Me Again (Demo)'

The tracks are now available on all streaming platforms.

Mar. 29, 2023  

19-year-old Asian-American singer-songwriter Rocco shares Apples, a two-song single featuring the title track "Apples" and "Have Me Again (demo)." Both tracks stemmed from acoustic ideas, quickly transforming into emotive and expressive indie pop jams once touched by Rocco and producer Marcel Garcon.

While "Apples" experiments with messy drums mixed with acoustic melodies to create a pure bedroom pop sound, "Have Me Again (demo)," on the other hand, juxtaposes Rocco's existing discography with its somber melody and subject of heartbreak.

Like many of his Gen Z peers, Rocco grew up online. Inspired by internet personalities Ryan Higa and Kevjumba, Rocco began as a content creator looking to connect to a more like-minded community outside the suburbs of Jersey which he called home. A natural entertainer, he would eventually dive into music with friends in middle school, posting tracks they made in his basement to SoundCloud.

While in high school, Rocco found himself on an app called Musical.ly, which would later become TikTok, where he started posting short-form Asian comedy content before he began to share his music. The COVID-19 pandemic, which caught the tail end of his academic career, allowed Rocco to develop his musical identity and find a global community online.

Based in Los Angeles, the emerging star has released a handful of singles, including his 2022 breakthrough hit "spin you round" which has garnered over 12M to date.

There is much more to come from Rocco, who captures the teenage adolescent experience through his melodic brand of bedroom pop.

Listen to the new singles here:

Photo Credit: Ashelyn Rose



ANNIE BLACKMAN Shares New Single Bug Photo
ANNIE BLACKMAN Shares New Single 'Bug'
Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Annie Blackman recently announced her forthcoming EP Bug, out via Father/Daughter Records, and today she shares the record’s title track. “Bug” follows the previously released “Ash”, which saw early praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Stereogum, and more.
Ron Pope Announces New LP Inside Voices With New Single Photo
Ron Pope Announces New LP 'Inside Voices' With New Single
The album was written in the wake of emotional upheaval from pregnancy loss and an ectopic pregnancy that almost cost his wife her life. After experiencing one tragedy after another, the Pope family was in a very dark place of  unbearable heaviness and overwhelming pain. For a year, Ron found himself unable to create.
D Howell Drops New Single Man Dem Photo
D Howell Drops New Single 'Man Dem'
The release featuring Ding Dong & Nicky B follows a long list of hit music from the talented pop-reggae artist.  Howell’s single, ’Wine Bounce” with Jamaican born reggae artist Dominant ft. Nick B was picked up by Universal Music, solidifying Howell’s career with the likes of Sean Paul, Elephant Man and Sarani.
McKinley Dixon Releases Carrie Mae Weems-Inspired Run, Run, Run Photo
McKinley Dixon Releases Carrie Mae Weems-Inspired 'Run, Run, Run'
Throwback production propels the track forward with a buoyant beat and jazzy melodies, as McKinley raps about the harsh realities of gun violence. The ‘Kitchen Table Session’ video series is inspired by Carrie Mae Weems’ seminal Kitchen Table Series ­– a collection known for exploring the self in collective experiences at a kitchen table.

From This Author - Michael Major


Bryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY AwardsBryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY Awards
March 28, 2023

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced that Emmy, Peabody, NAACP Image and Edward R. Murrow Award winning television journalist and sportscaster Bryant Gumbel will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement at the 44th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards ceremony.
Meet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISEMeet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISE
March 28, 2023

A new season of the hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE returns with intense drama set amongst a tropical paradise. Follow one returning couple and five new couples as they fight, fall in love, and navigate the high stakes of their island romances. Watch the video trailer for the new season now!
Gretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim RicheyGretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim Richey
March 28, 2023

Legendary singer, songwriter and performer GRETCHEN PETERS has announced what will be her final ever tour of the UK. Over 25 years since she first set foot on British stages, the Nashville-via-New-York star will be returning for one last hurrah as she confirms a Farewell Tour across the country throughout May 2023.
Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'
March 28, 2023

Reminiscent of Laura Viers and Tori Amos, ‘Fish Bowl’ is Davis’s ANTI- Records debut. To coincide with its release she has also shared a new video for the title track. Directed by Austin Goodwin, the video features different characters all played by Davis that symbolize the different sides each of us has to our personality.
Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'
March 28, 2023

XXIM Records releases a stunning new rework of Icelandic band Hugar’s track ‘fall’ by award-winning Polish pianist, composer and singer Hania Rani. The track ‘fall’ (“achingly beautiful” – Higher Plain Music) originally appeared on Hugar’s 2022 album ‘Rift.'
share