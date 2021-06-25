Tiga Drops Dark Remix of Lime Favorite 'Angel Eyes'

Montreal DJ and producer Tiga has remixed the Lime single 'Angel Eyes', out 25th June on championing Canadian imprint Unidisc.

Pitched up and fizzing with dark, urgent energy, the Tiga remix of 'Angel Eyes' trades in the feelgood synth-pop of the original for menacing cold wave vibes. Released back in 1983, 'Angel Eyes' became a staple on the nascent Chicago house music scene and peaked at #12 on the US Dance charts.

To celebrate 40 years since the label was inaugurated, Unidisc is utilising its extensive and plentiful supply of dance music classics to create an exceptional collection of remixes from an all-star cast of today's dance music talent. It was kick-started with the Claptone remix of the Trans-X classic 'Living On Video' and Jacques Greene's take on the Lime favourite 'Babe We're Gonna Love Tonight', with the likes of Carl Cox and Alan Fitzpatrick also contributing to this exciting Unidisc anniversary project.

Over its four-decade-long lifetime, Unidisc has constantly evolved and shifted with the times - formed in 1977 it quickly became one of Canada's largest independent record labels, building a reputation around its Italo disco and Hi-NRG output from artists such as Lime, France Joli, and Geraldine Hunt. Unidisc went on to spawn a national movement that was a precursor to the arrival of global stars like Richie Hawtin, John Aquaviva and Mistress Barbara.

One of Canada's most recognisable electronic talents, Turbo Recordings label boss Tiga is a previous winner of the Juno Award for 'Dance Recording of the Year' and considered one of the world's finest mixers. He has remixed songs from The xx, LCD Soundsystem, The Kills, Cabaret Voltaire and many more.

Composed of married couple Denis and Denyse LePage, Lime were a Montreal duo synonymous with the Unidisc label. They released no fewer than eleven albums across their storied musical career, with debut single 'Your Love' topping the US Dance charts back in 1980.

A stunning rework, Tiga's remix of 'Angel Eyes' is a collaborative effort between one of Montreal's greatest dance music exports remixing one of its finest synth-pop bands.