Tiesto Launches Brand New Artist Project, VER:WEST

Tiësto, under his new artist project, VER:WEST has unveiled a new single '5 Seconds Before Sunrise', out now.

Listen below!



A melodic house track that comes steeped in emotion, '5 Seconds Before Sunrise' gradually unfolds, taking the listener on an epic journey through happiness, melancholy and euphoria.



After an incredible response from fans globally to his hour-long AFTR:HRS livestream performance at 'Beatport Re:Connect' in April, Tiësto will further his exploration into deeper melodic house music with VER:WEST making a performance debut at the Tomorrowland 2020 Digital Festival on Saturday, July 25th.



"VER:WEST is very different than what you can expect from a Tiësto set. It's quite the opposite actually-expect long mixes with warm melodic sounds perfect to listen to at home, at work, and of course at a party or after party!" - VER:WEST



'5 Seconds Before Sunrise' sees one of dance music's most recognisable figures explore a completely different sound in a new creative direction.



Watch VER:WEST Introduction HERE!

Get Tomorrowland Digital Festival tickets HERE!

Related Articles View More Music Stories