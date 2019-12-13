Tiesto Drops Brand-New Single 'Blue'

Grammy-winning, platinum-certified international icon Tiësto has dropped his brand new single 'BLUE' via Universal Records featuring Stevie Appleton.

Listen below!

'BLUE' is a testament to Tiësto's continued growth as an artist, as he explores new styles and sounds on this melodic track.

"I wanted to end the year with a track that is a different vibe for me - the exploration of different sounds and styles is what keeps things fresh and energizing for me as an artist. 2019 has been a year of experimentation with different artists and across various sounds, styles, and genres, which I plan to continue into 2020. 'BLUE' is the perfect way to cap off an incredible decade, and I'm really excited to share a new song that I really love, ahead of the holidays" said Tiësto.





