Tiesto Drops Brand-New Single 'Blue'
Grammy-winning, platinum-certified international icon Tiësto has dropped his brand new single 'BLUE' via Universal Records featuring Stevie Appleton.
Listen below!'BLUE' is a testament to Tiësto's continued growth as an artist, as he explores new styles and sounds on this melodic track. "I wanted to end the year with a track that is a different vibe for me - the exploration of different sounds and styles is what keeps things fresh and energizing for me as an artist. 2019 has been a year of experimentation with different artists and across various sounds, styles, and genres, which I plan to continue into 2020. 'BLUE' is the perfect way to cap off an incredible decade, and I'm really excited to share a new song that I really love, ahead of the holidays" said Tiësto. 'BLUE' follows Tiësto's recent single "God Is A Dancer" feat. UK Pop Sensation Mabel, which garnered 92 million streams in its first months and "Ritual", a collaboration with pop powerhouse Jonas Blue and global superstar Rita Ora that has clocked over 381 million streams to date. Last year's single, "Jackie Chan" with Post Malone, Dzeko and Preme, recently passed the 1 billion stream mark, now platinum certified 50+ times in over 20 countries, including the UK and US.