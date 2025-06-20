Tickets Now On Sale for 2025 Twenty One Pilots Tour; New Dates Added

The tour kicks off September 18 in Cincinnati, OH at TQL Stadium and continues with stadium and amphitheater performances across the U.S. and Canada.
GRAMMY-winning rock sensation Twenty One Pilots are hitting the road again this fall, with tickets now on sale for THE CLANCY TOUR: BREACH 2025. Due to incredible fan demand, Twenty One Pilots have also announced additional shows in Toronto, ON, at Budweiser Stage and Los Angeles, CA, at BMO Stadium.
The Live Nation-promoted tour kicks off September 18 in Cincinnati, OH at TQL Stadium and continues with stadium and amphitheater performances across the U.S. and Canada. The tour closes with two shows at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on October 25 and 26.
This comes after last week’s release of “The Contract,” which marked Twenty One Pilots’ biggest single debut of their career. The track is the first offering from the Columbus, OH, duo’s forthcoming album, Breach, arriving in September 2025 – pre-save/pre-order HERE.
Fans who signed up for Los Angeles and Toronto pre-sale here will be given pre-sale access starting Monday, June 23 at 12PM local time, and general on-sale begins Wednesday, June 25 at 12PM local time.
Thu, Sep 18 - Cincinnati, OH - TQL Stadium
Sat, Sep 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage [SOLD OUT]
Sun, Sep 21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage [NEW DATE ADDED]
Tue, Sep 23 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Wed, Sep 24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sat, Sep 27 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Sun, Sep 28 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Tue, Sep 30 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
Wed, Oct 01 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sat, Oct 04 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sun, Oct 05 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Tue, Oct 07 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Wed, Oct 08 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Fri, Oct 10 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat, Oct 11 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue, Oct 14 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
Wed, Oct 15 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Fri, Oct 17 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Sun, Oct 19 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Mon, Oct 20 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Thu, Oct 23 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat, Oct 25 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium [SOLD OUT]
Sun, Oct 26 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium [NEW DATE ADDED]
Photo Credit: Fabien Kruszelnicki
