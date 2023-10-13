Tiam Wills Releases New Single 'Destiny'

With 'Destiny,' Wills ventures beyond his house music roots into the R&B sphere.

Oct. 13, 2023

Lyon-based artist/producer Tiam Wills electrifies audiences worldwide with his distinct electro-funk-infused sound and unforgettable live sets. He recently released his infectious nu-disco anthem, 'Destiny.'

With 'Destiny,' Wills ventures beyond his house music roots into the R&B sphere. Blending vibrant drums, groovy keys, and Gregory Porter's soulful vocals, the track captures the experience of loving a soulmate without being weighed down by the future's uncertainties. 'Destiny' is the lead single from Wills's upcoming album, set to release on November 24th.

Sharing more behind the track's inspiration, Wills adds, "This new track conveys two meanings. It expresses the desire to share love with a soulmate, always go further together without worrying about tomorrow, and build a life as a couple with the most beautiful memories. It also reflects our individual destinies, way of life, and purpose on this earth."

Tiam Wills is an electro artist, producer, and DJ based between Annecy and Lyon. Drawing influence from contemporaries such as Oliver and SG Lewis, Wills is a pure product of the disco funk era from the '70s and '80s. His music effortlessly combines nu-disco and disco house with a sprinkle of psychedelic art pop, paying homage to this era's carefree spirit and inviting listeners to frequent the dance floor.

'Destiny' is out now across platforms. Listen here!



