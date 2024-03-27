ThxSoMch Returns With New Single 'That B*Tch Don't Even Kno My Name…'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maintaining the momentum of his recent output of singles, rising Toronto-based artist ThxSoMch has returned with his brand new track “that b*tch don't even kno my name…”. The song is available on all streaming platforms via Elektra. ThxSoMch has also unveiled an official music video for the song, directed by frequent collaborator Tommy Kiljoy.

"I was blown away by the guitar in this beat, and knew I needed to make a song around the melody. The lyrics for the hook were the first idea that came to my head, and they immediately resonated with me for reasons that I'd rather not get into,” shares ThxSoMch. “Rest assured, I can say three things: I have ego problems, the guitar in this song is crazy, and that b*tch might kno my name now."

Next month, ThxSoMch will embark on a North American headline tour with support from SWEET SPINE. The 14-city trek kicks off on April 6 with a sold out show at New York City's Mercury Lounge, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and wraps with a hometown show at Toronto's Axis Club on May 2. Tickets for all dates are available now HERE. Check out the tour's complete itinerary below.

“that b*tch don't even know my name…” marks ThxSoMch's second new single of the year and follows the January release of “Hide Your Kids”. Last December, he unveiled “When The Devil Speaks…” alongside a music video that threads together live footage captured from his first-ever Sleez World Tour.

ThxSoMch also recently unveiled “LOST!”, a collaboration with multi-platinum, chart-topping producer BNYX [Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Yeat]. The track arrived to widespread critical praise. He's the rare artist to earn acclaim from both Complex (“A magnetic mix of fury and high-octane energy”) and Revolver (“Evokes the break-stuff squall of Limp Bizkit and Korn”). Over the summer, he released “Waste My Mind” and “Spiral”.

ThxSoMch's recent singles follow his critically acclaimed 2023 debut EP Sleez. The collection is highlighted by his breakout hit “SPIT IN MY FACE!”, which has already amassed nearly one billion global streams, charted on the Billboard Hot 100, and was recently certified Platinum by the RIAA. Offering a rare glimpse into his creative process, ThxSoMch spoke to Genius as part of the platform's Verified series to discuss the song.

Sleez arrived to praise from Complex, Lyrical Lemonade, Sheesh, Early Rising, Our Generation Music, and more, and debuted in the Top 15 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart. Upon release, Ones To Watch proclaimed, “ThxSoMch has created a record full of unyielding energy, gut-wrenching lyrics, and powerful hooks that hit listeners hard.” Sleez is available to stream and download now HERE via Elektra.

ThxSoMch Tour Dates

April 06, 2024 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge - SOLD OUT

April 07, 2024 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East

April 09, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Neck Tie

April 11, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

April 12, 2024 - Nashville, TN - The End

April 14, 2024 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar

April 16, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

April 17, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

April 19, 2024 - Denver, CO - Moes - SOLD OUT

April 24, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

April 26, 2024 - Portland, OR - Holocene

April 27, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Brick + Mortar

April 30, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

May 02, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Axis Club

Photo credit: Lucas Ochs-Messick