Jul. 12, 2019  
Thousand Below Drop New Song and Video For CHEMICAL

San Diego foursome Thousand Below have just dropped the thunderously catchy new song and video "Chemical." The sprawling song, which just premiered via SiriusXM's Octane, takes the listener through a thrilling rollercoaster of emotions, moods, and sounds.

"'Chemical' is about real affection and attraction towards someone becoming a chemical part of your body and existence," the band explained about the track's weighty subject matter. "When you lose that person, the chemical imbalance that occurs from not having them in your life shakes up everything in your body and things just go haywire. We wanted the video to show the push and pull nature of this type of relationship/attraction and how much chaos it can put into your life. It can change you into someone you're not and do almost supernatural things to your state of mind."


Watch and listen here:



Stay tuned for more news from Thousand Below, who released their Rise Records debut The Love You Let Too Close in 2017.

The band is also currently on tour with Miss May I and The Word Alive. All dates are below.

THOUSAND BELOW ON TOUR:
WITH MISS MAY I & THE WORD ALIVE:
7/11-Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
?7/12-Columbus, OH - Skully's
?7/13-Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls
?7/14-Detroit, MI - The Shelter
?7/16-Toronto, ON - Lee's Place
?7/17-Montreal, QC - Foufones
?7/18-Worcester, MA - The Palladium
?7/19-Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
?7/20-New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
?7/21-Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
?7/23-Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
?7/24-Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
?7/26-Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
?7/27-San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
?7/28-Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar
?7/30-Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
?7/31-Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
?8/01-Las Vegas, NV - Vinly
?8/02-Pomona, CA - Glasshouse
?8/03-Mesa, AZ - Club Red



