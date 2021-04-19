Theo Kandel Announces 'Spin Cycle' Concept EP

Alternative pop singer-songwriter Theo Kandel has announced his forthcoming concept EP, Spin Cycle, which will be released Friday, June 18. Spin Cycle is musically complex, layered, and blends a variety of instrumentation that creates a special alchemy; a sonic fingerprint that directly identifies Kandel. Accompanying each song from the EP will be a companion music video to further elevate the senses.

What comes across in the six-song collection is equally as vulnerable as it is highly unique. Penned about the emotional aftermath of a relationship, Spin Cycle traces the storyline of a breakup. Through the seamlessly flowing concept EP, Kandel captures what he surveys as "the idea of circular thinking that you can have when you experience heartbreak - or any kind of sadness like that - where you keep finding yourself back in the same place."

Born and raised in New York City, Kandel recorded Spin Cycle in his Nashville, TN bedroom, not so different from how multiple GRAMMY-award winner Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell went about their creative process. "You know, I think the most important part about the recording process is the quality of effort that you put into the recording itself," says Kandel. "If you get good takes on a good microphone, you can really do anything on a computer. So usually I'll record all the vocals and guitars and most of those parts that I can do, and I'll arrange that to the best of my ability. Then, depending on whether it's a song I'm producing with Ben Pleasant or with Justin Johnson I'll go to their studios, also in their bedrooms, and we'll kind of work out the kinks."

With Spin Cycle, Kandel is working through transitions of relationships, age, and geographical location, all encapsulated in six songs and his unfiltered approach to storytelling. There is a cinematic delivery in Kandel's lyrical and musical construction that's heard throughout Spin Cycle. Understandably so, his early influences ranged from artists like Simon & Garfunkel, Jackson Browne, The Eagles and James Taylor. "Those artists are key for the basis of my songwriting - short form storytellers," says Kandel. "That's how I view a lot of these new songs - like a series of short films."

Photo Credit: Nathaniel Clayton