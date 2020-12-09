The White Stripes Release Two Classic VH1 Live Performance Videos

Third Man Records and Columbia Records are celebrating last Friday's release of The White Stripes Greatest Hits with the YouTube premiere of two classic live performances. "Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground" and "My Doorbell" - both originally part of the band's September 2005 Live @ VH1 Session in support of the release of Get Behind Me Satan - are streaming now at the official White Stripes YouTube channel.

The first-ever official anthology of recordings from the iconic rock duo, Jack and Meg White, The White Stripes Greatest Hits collects 26 previously released songs including "Seven Nation Army," "Fell In Love With A Girl," "Hotel Yorba," "Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground," "Hello Operator," "Icky Thump," "Apple Blossom," and more (full track list below). The White Stripes Greatest Hits is available now digitally worldwide and on vinyl (2xLP black vinyl) and CD in the US, as well as on CD in Canada. Vinyl and CD for the rest of the world will be available on February 12, 2021.

The White Stripes Greatest Hits has been heralded with an array of video premieres, including an all-new animated music video for "Let's Shake Hands," the first song the band recorded in their living room and originally released as a 7-inch single in 1998. Directed by Wartella (Cartoon Network's Mad), the clip is streaming now via YouTube.

What's more, 12 of the album's groundbreaking and influential official music videos have been newly remastered in HD, including such classic clips as "Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground," "Icky Thump," "Fell In Love With A Girl," "The Hardest Button to Button," "Hotel Yorba," "Seven Nation Army," and "We're Going To Be Friends." Recent weeks have also seen the arrival of a Wartella-directed animated video for "Apple Blossom" as well as a never-before-seen live performance video of "Ball and Biscuit" from the White Stripes' October 22, 2003 show at Tokyo, Japan's Shibuya-AX. Be sure to subscribe to The White Stripes YouTube channel for additional archival premieres and much more.

Watch the two videos here: