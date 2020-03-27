The White Buffalo Releases Double A-Side Singles

Today, The White Buffalo (aka Jake Smith) released two new tracks off his forthcoming album On The Widow's Walk as a double A-Side. The new Shooter Jennings produced album is due out on April 17 via Snakefarm Records.

Earlier this week Rolling Stone Country premiered "Problem Solution" saying " It's an appropriately at-odds song for our current moment" and also commended the track saying it's "a musically adventurous two-part composition, the track has elements of outlaw country and the Beatles."

The White Buffalo has also announced an exclusive live stream concert plus fan chat through the brand new platform Cadenza.tv.

The experience will offer fans a one time only, premium quality interactive live stream event. During the stream, The White Buffalo will play new material from On The Widow's Walk as well as older songs and fan favorites. The session will wrap up with a live fan Q&A session.

Access to The White Buffalo: On The Widow's Walk Exclusive Live Stream is a flat $10 USD. Purchasing a pass, adding to a user's calendar, and joining the stream on April 5 at 12pm PST can all be done at http://cadenza.tv/set/the-white-buffalo. The event can be enjoyed on any device.





