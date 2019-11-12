The Warehouse Project Announce NYD Line Up, Featuring  Maceo Plex, Helena Hauff, Seth Troxler and More!

The Warehouse Project will close out an iconic first year at the Depot with a momentous NYD closing party. Featuring Maceo Plex, Helena Hauff, Seth Troxler, Joy Orbison, Folamour, Octo Octa, Eris Drew, George Fitzgerald and many more...



As a thank you for supporting the debut season at their new home, previous WHP19 (and Parklife 2019) attendees will be able to purchase tickets for £10.



A statement from The Warehouse Project reads:

"2019 has been an awesome ride for everyone at The Warehouse Project. Of course a huge amount of work goes into all the events but its been a special year in Manchester, culminating in an amazing first season at the Depot. We want to thank the thousands from Manchester, and the thousands who travelled from elsewhere to attend. We hope to see you back for a final dance in the Depot as we sign off for 2019."

Nearly 250,000 revellers have partied with The Warehouse Project already this year. Witnessing stellar performances from the likes of Aphex Twin, Four Tet, Skrillex, Peggy Gou, Nina Kraviz, Hacienda Classical, Mura Masa and dozens more. Shows still to come include takeovers from Skepta, Boiler Room, Slowthai, Underworld, Feel My Bicep, Jeff Mills and elrow.



The £10 tickets for the New Years Day Closing Party are available exclusively for those who have booked previously for The Warehouse Project events throughout 2019. These £10 tickets go on sale 10am Wednesday 12th November and will run for 48hours, before general sale 10AM Friday 14th November, when full priced tickets become available.





