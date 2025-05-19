'The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration' Concert Tour Coming This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This year, February 14, 2025, marked the 40th Anniversary of the iconic superstar Whitney Houston's career in music and entertainment. The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and its partner, Primary Wave Music are planning a series of year-long events including the upcoming The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration North America Fall tour.

The Voice of Whitney concert event features the original master and remastered recordings of Whitney's vocals set to new arrangements in a unique and one-of-a-kind reinterpretation of her classic hits and landmark songs, accompanied by never-before-seen video footage and interviews, along with some of her historic performances.

The first series of the 2025 North America concert tour, The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration kicks off with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra (Daniel Wiley, conductor) at Cincinnati Music Hall in Cincinnati, OH (Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, 21); and the tour will continue at performing arts centers around the country (see venue and dates below). Additional tour dates will be added throughout 2025 and 2026.

Ahead of the upcoming and highly anticipated North America Fall tour, Whitney Houston's fans have traveled across the country and around the world to attend various dates of The Voice of Whitney concert. On August 30, 2024, The Voice of Whitney premiered at The Ravinia Festival with the Chicago Philharmonic and was conducted by Sean Mayes; the Kennedy Center followed with the National Symphony Orchestra with conductor Steven Reineke (November 8, 2024).

On February 15, 2025, during Whitney Houston's 40th anniversary week, The Voice of Whitney made its New York City's Town Hall premiere, which also commemorated her 47th anniversary of her debut performance at the historic concert hall on February 15, 1978. The then 14-year-old, joined her mother, the legendary and late Cissy Houston and her brother Gary, where she performed the popular show tune, "Tomorrow" from the Broadway musical, Annie.

Sean Mayes conducted the evening's premiere of the Pops of Color Orchestra during The Voice of Whitney performance. The 35-piece orchestra was comprised exclusively of musicians of color with an expansive and diverse background in multiple genres of music and included an exclusive special performance of "Tomorrow." To date, all of the previous concert premiere performances have sold-out.

Next month during Black Music Month, Sean Mayes will lead the Nashville Symphony, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Music City on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration North American Concert Tour

Saturday, September 20, and Sunday, September 21, 2025

Cincinnati Music Hall

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra (Daniel Wiley, conductor)

Cincinnati, OH

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

Wilmington, NC

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Bank of America Performing Arts Center (Sean Mayes, conductor)

Thousand Oaks, CA

Saturday, November 8, 2025

The Palladium at Allied Solutions Center (Sean Mayes, conductor)

Carmel, IN

Friday, November 15, 2025

The Genesee Theatre (Sean Mayes, conductor)

Waukegan, IL

Friday, November 21, 2025

McCallum Theatre (Sean Mayes, conductor)

Palm Desert, CA

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Mesa Arts Center, (Sean Mayes, conductor)

Mesa, AZ

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 15% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now!