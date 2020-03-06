The Sweet Water Warblers Release New Single 'Mad At You'

The Sweet Water Warblers, featuring Lindsay Lou, May Erlewine, and Rachael Davis, today offer "Mad At You," the second single from their debut album The Dream That Holds This Child, out May 15th, 2020 and available to pre-order now. "Mad At You," an anthem of forgiveness and healing, is now available on all digital service providers - listen below! The Dream That Holds This Child marks the first full-length album from The Sweet Water Warblers, who first came together in 2014 after being asked to perform together for a single performance at the Hoxeyville Music Festival and found a deep creative connection with one another. A fully independent release, The Sweet Water Warblers are currently raising money for the album campaign via Kickstarter, and fans can contribute by clicking here.

The trio just wrapped a tour in their home state of Michigan and can be seen touring this summer at festivals such as The Strawberry Music Festival, and a return the Hoxeyville Music Festival stage, with more to be announced soon. Celebrating the album's release, The Sweet Water Warblers will perform on May 16th in Nashville as part of the popular Bluebird on the Mountain series. All confirmed dates can be found at www.sweetwaterwarblers.com. Stay tuned for more dates to be announced soon.

The second single from The Dream That Holds This Child, "Mad At You," brings forgiveness to the forefront. "When we acknowledge and care for our anger, it no longer controls our actions. This is a song about real forgiveness, the kind that you work for," Erlewine explains. Lou continues, "This album has been a healing balm, and 'Mad At You' gets right to the heart of the healing process... It feels like stepping out of the shadows of grief and the confusion of anger into the light of a new era. It's the reclamation of power within the self." An upbeat, driving track, Davis explains how the song shines on the upcoming album. "Mad At You' is a one-two punch of context and energy. Delivered by way of uncompromising vocals, backed by a band owning the drive of the tune, and even a little nugget of joy offered with a ripping guitar solo by Anthony de Costa, 'Mad At You' stands out in this collection of songs and is sure to prompt any listener to hit repeat." Listen/Embed "Mad At You" here.

The Dream That Holds This Child was produced by Dan Knobler (Lake Street Dive, Caroline Spence) and is set for release May 15, 2020. Lou, Erlewine, and Davis came together to create this album together from their own regarded solo careers within the Americana and roots worlds. Whether it was the gospel and soul-laced melodies uncovered in Davis' music, the Appalachian folk and country-leaning ballads belted out by Erlewine, or the versatile country soul and bluegrass roots of Lou's band it was clear that the culmination of their talents would be unparalleled. From the beginning, there was a unique synergy between the three artists, a bond forged by a mutual passion for social change and expansion of the soul through music.

The album serves to empower and uplift spirits, to offer refuge, and provide solidarity through its focus on modern femininity. "Our sound is a place of refuge. Its roots are deep, and its arms are stretched open wide," says Lou. "This is the gospel of creating beauty from pain."

"We recognize an imbalance in the imagery and symbolism of the divine," adds Davis. "When we sing gospel, we sing from a source deep within us that honors and elevates the feminine as much as the masculine." The artists' statements come with disclaimer - not to mistake the album's nurturing tenderness for weakness. These songs emerged from the deep darkness of the earth and were sung awake through relentless storm. As Erlewine puts it, "We are here, very much, on purpose. This sentiment is so beautifully captured by the album's artwork, which features the blooming stages of the Moonflower. The flower represents blossoming in dark times and the magic of feminine intuition."

The Dream That Holds This Child Tracklisting:

1. Turn To Stone

2. Wishing Well

3. Something More

4. Mad At You

5. Hallelujah

6. Summertime

7. Right With Me

8. Righteous Road

9. Do You Know The Chorus

10. Mother's Voice





