The Strokes' THE NEW ABNORMAL Out Now

The New Abnormal, the sixth studio album from The Strokes, is out today via Cult/RCA- listen below!

Tonight, the band will be doing a Reddit AMA on the r/music channel at 6:30p.m. EST. Tune in and ask them a question HERE.

Of the album, Associated Press raves, "a superb slice of indie rock, varied, exciting and complex, with elements of glam, straight-down-the-line rock and dreamy pop," while Under the Radar praises, "the most vital and consistent the band has sounded in over a decade."

The band recently debuted a new, ongoing pirate radio series, featuring the five-piece in conversation.

The New Abnormal features previously shared tracks "Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus," "Bad Decisions" and "At The Door." The music video for "At The Door" premiered during the band's performance at Senator Bernie Sanders' University of New Hampshire rally. The album is The Strokes' first in seven years and was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu and produced by Rick Rubin. The album's cover artwork is a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Bird on Money.

THE NEW ABNORMAL TRACK LIST

1. The Adults Are Talking

2. Selfless

3. Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus

4. Bad Decisions

5. Eternal Summer

6. At The Door

7. Why Are Sundays So Depressing

8. Not The Same Anymore

9. Ode To The Mets





