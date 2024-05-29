The String Cheese Incident Unveils New 2024 Fall Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The String Cheese Incident is thrilled to announce their 2024 Fall Tour. The first leg kicks off at Bender Jamboree in Las Vegas, NV, launching right into fresh dates beginning September 18 with a rare stop in Oklahoma City, followed by stops in Kansas City, Milwaukee, Detroit and Louisville. The Halloween-focused second leg of the tour starts at Suwannee Hulaween, moving northeast into the newly opened Paramount Theater in Brooklyn and continuing on to Philadelphia. The run will end with two nights at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, November 1 and 2.

Artist presale kicks off today, Wednesday, May 29 at 11:00 AM MT. Public on-Sale is Friday, May 31 at 10:00 AM local.

Throughout the band’s 30+ year career, they have become known for their immersive live show experience that pushes genre, and experiential boundaries time and again. The Colorado-bred six-piece employs their expansive cross-genre live shows incorporating everything from bluegrass to dubstep to psychedelia with equal parts abandon and ingenuity—a feat that’s found them sharing stages with such wide-ranging artists as Lauryn Hill, Skrillex, James Brown, Billy Strings, Perry Farrell, Sheryl Crow, Zac Brown Band, and more.

The band resumes their current cross-country tour on June 8th in Beech Mountain, NC, for the Beech Mountain Summer Concert Series and will be making stops all summer long at amphitheaters across the country including their annual three-night stand at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

All news and up-to-date information can be found at https://www.stringcheeseincident.com/.

The String Cheese Incident on Tour

June 8 @ Beech Mountain Summer Concert Series | Beech Mountain, NC

June 21-22 @ Electric Forest | Rothbury, MI

June 26 @ Red Butte Garden | Salt Lake City, UT

June 27 - 28 @ Snow King Mountain | Jackson, WY

June 29-30 @ KettleHouse Amphitheater | Bonner, MT

July 12-14 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO

July 25-27 @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre | Troutdale, OR

July 28 @ Remlinger Farms | Carnation, WA

Aug 2-4 @ Locomotion Festival | Felton, CA

Sept 12-15 @ Bender Jamboree | Las Vegas, NV

Sept 18 @ The Criterion | Oklahoma City, OK

Sept 19 @ The Midland Theatre | Kansas City, MO

Sept 20-21 @ Riverside Theater | Milwaukee, WI

Sept 22 @ Vibrant Music Hall | Waukee, IA

Sept 25 @ Royal Oak Music Theatre | Royal Oak, MI

Sept 26 @ Palace Theatre | Louisville, KY

Sept 27 @ Cain Park Evans Amphitheater | Cleveland Heights, OH

Sept 28 @ Wonderland Forest | Lafayette, NY

Sept 29 @ Pier Six Pavilion | Baltimore, MD

Oct 24-27 @ Suwannee Hulaween | Live Oak, FL

Oct 30 @ Brooklyn Paramount Theater | Brooklyn, NY*

Oct 31 @ The Met | Philadelphia, PA*

Nov 1 @ The Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY*

Nov 2 @ The Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY*

BOLD = Newly announced

*with special guest Stolen Gin

Comments