The Seshen Shares CYAN Short Film & Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates

San Francisco Bay Area alt-R&B outfit The Seshen released their 12-track album CYAN at the tail end of February via Tru Thoughts. Today, they've returned with the full release of the short film that accompanies the album and are announcing the rescheduled tour dates, see below.

The chapter-by-chapter rollout of the CYAN short film culminated last week with PopMatters' premiere of the music video for "Faster Than Before." The full short film consists of a four-song sequence that explores uncertainty, depression, and the strength required to overcome adversity in the following order: "Wander," "Dive," "Faster Than Before," and "Don't Answer."



The CYAN short film begins with "Wander." As singer-lyricist Lalin St. Juste stands on a beach, she closes her eyes and becomes transported to a different time and place, where she laughs and smiles with four other women. The film then segues directly into "Dive," a harrowing tale about plunging into depression. By the end of the song, Lalin's character has fully succumbed to the darkest version of herself. As "Dive" makes way for "Faster Than Before," Lalin exits through a room and enters a new and industrial place, where she experiences a disorienting fever dream. To conclude the story, "Don't Answer" brings us back to the real world of the beach, where Lalin has come full circle. We see her laying on the sand, still wearing the white blindfold from the end of "Faster Than Before." The ocean water surrounds her, and she wakes up from the abyss. She discovers the four women from earlier in the film buried in the sand and pulls them back up to the real world, one by one. The four women slowly walk into the ocean until they disappear as Lalin looks on, releasing the last vestiges of the journey she's just taken and fully coming into herself.

Inspired by the characteristics of the ocean, CYAN invokes thunderstorms, rough waves, and tranquil waters to express the struggle of overcoming depression. The 12-track album features meaningful lyrics as singer-lyricist Lalin St. Juste ties her personal journey with depression to social justice movements in the U.S. and around the world.

Updated Tour Dates:

May 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Resident w/ CYAN film screening

June 27 - Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

Aug 06 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

Sep 23-27 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

Sep 29 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

Oct 01 - Seattle, WA @ Substation

Oct 03 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

Photo Credit: Matthew Rome





