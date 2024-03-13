The Secret Sisters Debuts New Song 'Paperweight'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy-nominated duo The Secret Sisters release album highlight, “Paperweight,” today, a co-write with Lydia Slagle and critically acclaimed songwriter, Kate York.

Of the track, the sisters, Lydia Slagle and Laura Rogers, reflect, “We've been delighted to discover a sense of contentment with our lives in the last few years, and that peace of mind is the source of this song. Alongside our buddy, Kate York, we wanted this track to speak to the joy of steadiness, the safety that comes with the familiar, and the calm of being committed.”

“Paperweight” is the third song unveiled from The Secret Sisters' anticipated new album, Mind, Man, Medicine, which will be released March 29 via New West Records (pre-order/pre-save here). Ahead of the release, the duo has unveiled two additional album tracks: “Same Water” and “All The Ways” feat. Ray LaMontagne, the latter of which Rolling Stone recently selected as a “Song You Need To Know.”

Produced by The Secret Sisters, John Paul White and Ben Tanner (St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Lera Lynn), and recorded mainly at Muscle Shoals' historic FAME Studios, Mind, Man, Medicine provides an intimate look into the lives of Laura and Lydia these last few years. Across these 11 tracks, the sisters gracefully detail where they are now—a place of peace and calm—and the personal growth and experiences that led them there.

Reflecting on the project, the sisters share, “Our fifth chapter is the one where we seek, savor, and settle. The muse found us in the depths of raising children, nurturing relationships, surviving a world-changing virus, bidding farewell, shifting our mindsets and discovering a sense of peace heretofore unseen. Our third decade of life has proven to be one of routine, rest, and realization, and these songs are about the lessons we've learned. We've learned to be space-holders and defenders of the people we hold close. We've learned from deep, steady love in various forms. We've learned to let go of people and perceptions and priorities that just didn't make the cut as we weighed what is right and important and worth keeping. We've learned how all the things we've always treasured continue to withstand the pressure of time. If you notice an upward trend to the mood and emotions, you're on target-we have found calm waters, for now.”

In addition to the sisters, Tanner (piano, synthesizers, organs, Wurlitzer) and White (acoustic guitar), the record also features Larry Campbell (electric guitar, fiddle), Zac Cockrell (bass), Jeremy Gibson (drums), Ken Lewis (percussion), Parker McAnnally (bass, dulcimer), Austin Motlow (synthesizer, electric guitar) and KS Rhoads (piano) as well as FAME's Studio Orchestra on “I Needed You.”

In celebration of the new music, The Secret Sisters will perform select headline shows this spring including stops at Austin's 04 Center, Dallas' Kessler Theater, Houston's Heights Theater, Nashville's Basement East, Chicago's Old Town School of Folk Music and Minneapolis' Parkway Theater (two nights) among others. See below for tour itinerary. Full ticket details can be found at www.secretsistersband.com/tour.

Originally from Muscle Shoals, AL, The Secret Sisters have released four acclaimed full-length albums since debuting in 2010, including 2020's Grammy-nominated record, Saturn Return, which was produced by 9x Grammy-winner, Brandi Carlile. Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, The New York Times praised, “gorgeous close-harmony Americana,” while Rolling Stone declared, “the stunning country-soul opus their talent has always promised” and Entertainment Weekly called it “their finest album yet.”

THE SECRET SISTERS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

April 4—Lafayette, LA—Acadiana Center for the Arts

April 5—Austin, TX—The 04 Center

April 6—Dallas, TX—The Kessler Theater

April 7—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater

April 26—Nashville, TN—The Basement East

April 27—Florence, AL—Shoals Theatre

May 17—Newport, KY—The Southgate House Revival

May 18—Chicago, IL—Old Town School of Folk Music

May 19—Minneapolis, MN—The Parkway Theater

May 20—Minneapolis, MN—The Parkway Theater

July 5—Orillia, Ontario—Mariposa Folk Festival

July 20—Accord, NY—Larry & Teresa's July Jam