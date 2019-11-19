The Sea and Cake Announce 2020 US West Coast Dates

The Sea and Cake have announced a string of select dates across the US West Coast in early 2020, with more dates to follow. The core trio of Sam Prekop, Archer Prewitt, and John McEntire will be joined by bassist Douglas McCombs (Tortoise, Brokeback, Eleventh Dream Day) on the road for their first shows since their world 2018 world tour in support of new album Any Day.



For over two decades and 11 albums, The Sea and Cake have honed a sound all their own, comprised of delicate, intertwining guitar patterns, syncopated rhythms, and airy melodies. Masters of subtlety, their compositions have continually evolved - through minute alterations in texture, unusual approaches to lyrics, and creative production choices. Any Day is testament to The Sea and Cake's artistry, song craft, and utterly unique sound.



The Sea and Cake tour dates

Feb. 29 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle

Mar. 2 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

Mar. 4 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

Mar. 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

Photo Credit: Heather Cantrell





