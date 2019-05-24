The Rocket Summer Announces New Album 'Sweet Shivers'

The Rocket Summer's multi-instrumentalist, producer, songwriter, and performer, Bryce Avary, is back with a new album, Sweet Shivers, due out this summer, on August 2, 2019. It was announced alongside a pre-order campaign including exclusive limited items ranging from handwritten lyrics to vinyl test pressings, and instruments used on the recording, many of which sold out within hours of launch.

Avary's highly-anticipated, seventh studio album, Sweet Shivers was crafted between a rural Texan cabin and Los Angeles, bringing a broad perspective that permeates the album. Like the bumblebee that graces the album's cover who sees color differently than humans, the collection of songs invites listeners to try on a new perceptive lens. The album is Avary's first since 2016's critically-acclaimed Zoetic which was praised by New Noise Magazine as "undoubtedly The Rocket Summer's best release," and marks another defiant step forward in his sonic evolution following sold out dates on his most recent headlining tour.

Today, he shares the first single, "Shatter Us," (debuted exclusively on Alternative Press) saying of the song, "when I close my eyes and hear this song... I envision it being nighttime and buildings all around me seemingly crumbling yet refusing to allow the wreckage and debris take down what's most important in my life. I don't hear it as a 'woe is me' type of lyric, but rather more of a battle cry to refuse to slip when the rain is pummeling. Sonically, I wanted to paint a picture that was explosive and calm, soft and violent." The song sets the stage for the forthcoming album and the project's "veritable army of die-hard fans (Diffuser FM)" will be pleased to know tour dates will be announced soon, and music videos are on the way.

TRACKLISTING - Sweet Shivers

01. Morning Light

02. Shatter Us

03. Blankets

04. Gardens

05. Peace Signs

06. 5 4 3 2 1 Z

07. Wannalife

08. Slomo

09. Apartment 413

10. Keep Going

11. Together in TX

12. World's Greatest

13. m & m





Related Articles View More Music Stories