Soulful New Orleans band The Revivalists release Made in Muscle Shoals Vol. 2, the highly anticipated companion to 2020's critically acclaimed Made in Muscle Shoals. Like its predecessor, the six-song EP features inspiring and invigorating new arrangements of some of the Revivalists' best-loved songs, recorded live at the hallowed FAME Studios, where countless classic albums of the modern era came into being.

Accompanying the release of the EP is a live performance video of "Got Love," which originally appeared on the band's chart-topping 2018 album Take Good Care. Watch it below.

As bassist George Gekas observes, "You record at FAME studios with the intention of capturing some of the magic oozing out of those walls. 'Got Love' is a perfect example. The track encompasses the vibe of the session and is tailor-made for a Muscle Shoals rendition. It's a version where everyone plays with a ton of grit and a rawness that comes from the history of the room. You can really hear it in the vintage mics, especially during Rob's solo."

The Revivalists, renowned for their incendiary live shows and soulful alt-rock anthems, are working on material for a brand new album which is slated for release next year.

Highlights of their 2022 tour include sold-out shows at New York City's famed Radio City Music Hall and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater (their third consecutive sell-out at that storied venue). The band will also appear at several summer festivals including Peach Music Festival and Summerfest. A full list of confirmed shows is below.

The band's philanthropic efforts remain a top priority for them. One dollar from each ticket sold along the tour will be distributed to a number of charitable organizations via Rev Causes, their umbrella fund that supports the essential work of organizations dedicated to reviving and investing in our communities, our health, and our environment.

Through a combination of donations from ticket sales, fan donations, and other fundraising efforts, the band assists various national and local institutions dedicated to building a better future. Current organizations benefitting from Rev Causes include The National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, Kids Join the Fight, the New Orleans Mission, Communities in Schools (Gulf South), and the ACLU of Louisiana.

Listen to the new volume here:

Watch "Got Love" here:

The Revivalists 2022 Tour Dates

6/30 - 7/3 Scranton, PA, Peach Music Festival

6/30 Milwaukee, WI, Summerfest

7/4 Stephen Talkhouse, Amagansett, NY

7/8 Quebec City, QC, Festival d'été de Québec

7/9 Ottawa, ON, Ottawa Bluesfest

7/28 Sandpoint, ID, The Festival at Sandpoint

7/30 Woodinville, WA, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

8/1 Salt Lake City, UT, Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre Outdoor Concert Series

8/6 Highland Park, IL, Ravinia Festival

8/20 Cockeysville, MD, Hot August Music Festival

8/22 Nantucket, MA, The Chicken Box

8/23 Nantucket, MA, The Chicken Box

9/15 Louisville, KY, Bourbon & Beyond

9/17 Camden, NJ, Waterfront Music Pavilion

9/30 Dana Point, CA, Ohana Fest