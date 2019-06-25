The Recording Academy Announces Key Dates And Deadlines For The 62nd GRAMMYS
The Recording Academy™ today announced dates and deadlines for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® and key GRAMMY® Week events. As previously announced, Music's Biggest Night® returns to Los Angeles' STAPLES Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, and will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Nominations for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be announced in all 84 categories on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, and will honor the best in recordings released between Oct. 1, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2019.
Key dates and deadlines for the 62nd GRAMMY Awards process and GRAMMY Week events are as follows:
June 24-July 8, 2019
First-Round Online Entry Process Access Period
July 17-Aug. 2, 2019
Final-Round Online Entry Process Access Period
Sept. 25-Oct. 10, 2019
First-Round Voting Access Period
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
Nominees Announced for 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Dec. 9, 2019-Jan. 3, 2020
Final-Round Voting Access Period
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
Producers & Engineers Wing® GRAMMY Week celebration
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
Music Educator Award™ Presentation
GRAMMY In The Schools® Live!
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
Entertainment Law Initiative® Event & Scholarship Presentation
MusiCares® Person of the Year
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
GRAMMY Nominees Reception
Clive Davis' and the Recording Academy's Pre-GRAMMY Gala
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony®
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
GRAMMY Celebration®