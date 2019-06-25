The Recording Academy Announces Key Dates And Deadlines For The 62nd GRAMMYS

The Recording Academy™ today announced dates and deadlines for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® and key GRAMMY® Week events. As previously announced, Music's Biggest Night® returns to Los Angeles' STAPLES Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, and will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Nominations for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be announced in all 84 categories on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, and will honor the best in recordings released between Oct. 1, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2019.



Key dates and deadlines for the 62nd GRAMMY Awards process and GRAMMY Week events are as follows:

June 24-July 8, 2019



First-Round Online Entry Process Access Period

July 17-Aug. 2, 2019



Final-Round Online Entry Process Access Period

Sept. 25-Oct. 10, 2019



First-Round Voting Access Period

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019



Nominees Announced for 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

Dec. 9, 2019-Jan. 3, 2020



Final-Round Voting Access Period

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020



Producers & Engineers Wing® GRAMMY Week celebration

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020



Music Educator Award™ Presentation

GRAMMY In The Schools® Live!

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020



Entertainment Law Initiative® Event & Scholarship Presentation

MusiCares® Person of the Year

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020



GRAMMY Nominees Reception

Clive Davis' and the Recording Academy's Pre-GRAMMY Gala

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020



GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony®

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

GRAMMY Celebration®





