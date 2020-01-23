The Professionals Announce UK Tour With Stiff Little Fingers

Following the news of three new EPs, 1, 2 and 3 set for release throughout January, February and March, THE PROFESSIONALS have confirmed a run of UK live dates in support of Stiff Little Fingers.

Each EP will feature 2 new tracks plus two live recordings of older material. They're available individually through Transistor Music on CD, limited edition vinyl and super limited edition colour vinyl, or as various bundles with exclusive T- shirts and signed posters.

The new tracks are contenders for next year's October released album, the follow up to the critically acclaimed 'What In The World'.

There's also talk of adding guests to the new recordings before the release, taking advantage again of Paul Cook's immense punk rock address book.

Studio time has been booked around the band's tour with SLF and US dates, where further new material will be put down.

We have a 2020 vision and hope you'll all be part of it.

LIVE DATES

THU 12/03 Bristol - Academy

FRI 13/03 Cardiff - Uni

SAT 14/03 Birmingham - Academy

MON 16/03 Norwich - UEA

TUE 17/03 Glasgow - Barrowlands

THU 19/03 Troon - Concert Hall

FRI 20/03 Newcastle - Academy

SAT 21/03 Leeds - Academy

MON 23/03 Northampton- Roadmenders

TUE 24/03 Nottingham - Rock City

THU 26/03 Portsmouth - Pyramids

FRI 27/03 Manchester - Academy

SAT 28/03 London - Roundhouse





