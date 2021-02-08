The Paper Kites Share 'Walk Above the City' Single

Australian indie-folk outfit The Paper Kites return with "Walk Above The City (feat. MARO)," a track full of glistening harmonies coated with soul-soothing vocals and thoughtfully layered instrumentals. Portuguese singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist MARO, whose stunning vocals evoke deep emotion and highlight the true meaning within lyrics, has released six albums, toured with GRAMMY® winner Jacob Collier, and is under the management wing of legendary producer Quincy Jones.

Having amassed 1 billion global streams and over 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the band's fifth studio album, Roses, is set to be released on March 12 via Nettwerk Records. Produced by Sam Bentley and Tom Iansek (#1 Dads, Big Scary), the album is a deeply moving collection of songs, helmed by a cherished selection of artists. "It's an album of duets - for lack of a better word," Sam explains. "A collection of songs we had written and wanted to record with these artists." The Roses vocalists were handpicked by the band to feature on the new album, an alluring, dynamic, and diverse company. "It was first and foremost about finding the voices and artists we felt were right for each song," said Sam.

The process of assembling the right collaborators to feature on the album was an important one for the band; lead singer Sam Bentley explains, "I remember Maro was the first artist that agreed to be on the album, which was perfect because she was the first artist in a long time who really stopped me in my tracks when I heard her sing. We saw her play in Munich with Jacob Collier, and I'd never heard anything like her voice. I didn't find out until we connected a few months later that she was a fan of our band. It was really special to do that song with her."

Along with MARO, the album features an international cast of vocalists: Rosie Carney (IRL), Lucy Rose (UK), Julia Stone (AU), Nadia Reid (NZ), Aoife O'Donovan (US), Ainslie Wills (AU), Amanda Bergman (SE), Lydia Cole (NZ) and Gena Rose Bruce (AU).

"I had written these songs and had always wanted to do an album like this, but I remember almost scrapping the whole project because it felt too hard. It was about finding the right voices for the songs - artists that couldn't just sing but had something deep and moving in the way they sang - and that's not every singer - it's rare."

