The Orion Experience Shares New Kate Bush Cover

The Orion Experience, announced today the release of their fifth single "Moving", a Kate Bush cover from her debut album, for their upcoming covers album Cosmicovers in 2023. The single is out today on all digital platforms. What's more, Powerpopaholic premiered the video on September 23.

Reimagined as a 70s rock ballad, "Moving" features The Orion Experience's Orion Simprini and Linda XO who deliver bewitching harmonies with a glam savoir faire that appeals to their insatiable fan base of gender-fluid Starchildren.

A huge influence on both Linda and Orion, Kate Bush cassettes would be traded back and forth between the two in college. Bush's haunting melodies and unconventional chord changes can be heard on some of their earliest recordings of Orion and Linda.

Now with a new generation discovering the Queen of Ethereal Pop, the time seemed right to record their take on their favorite Kate Bush song. Orion and Linda maintain their signature vocal harmonies atop a cocaine-sparkling rhythm section worthy of Fleetwood Mac or Heart at their prime.