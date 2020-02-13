The Ocean Blue Shares Video for 'Love Doesn't Make It Easy On Us'

Just in time for Valentine's Day, dream pop legends The Ocean Blue have shared a new video for "Love Doesn't Make It Easy On Us" today. Premiered on Brooklyn Vegan, the video comes ahead of more newly added tour dates - below & here. Following previous singles "Paraguay, My Love," "It Takes So Long," "Kings and Queens" and "All The Way Blue," the track is from the band's first album in over six years, Kings and Queens / Knaves and Thieves, out now on Korda Records.



Watch below!



The Ocean Blue arrived as the 1980s drew to a close, and their debut record on famed Sire Records (Madonna, The Cure, The Smiths, Talking Heads, the Ramones, etc) in 1989 seemed to summarize the best of the musical decade. The band of four teenagers from Hershey, PA quickly achieved widespread acclaim and Top 10 Modern Rock/College Radio & MTV airplay, with hits like "Between Something and Nothing" and "Drifting, Falling." Now they've returned with the signature atmospheric new wave sound that's back in music again on the beautifully powerful Kings and Queens / Knaves and Thieves.

The band's subtle and atmospheric sophomore album Cerulean, which included one of their most beloved songs "Ballerina Out of Control," was followed by the release of their highest charting pop album, Beneath the Rhythm and Sound and fourth record for Mercury/PolyGram, See The Ocean Blue. After a busy decade of recording and touring, the band left the majors in the late 1990s. In 2013, after much anticipation, The Ocean Blue released their first full-length record in over 10 years, Ultramarine on Korda Records. The album was a welcome return for fans of the band and a younger generation of fans, garnering widespread praise as one of their very best. In 2015, the band worked with Sire Records and Shelflife to reissue their first three Sire albums on vinyl.

Frontman David Schelzel is also part of international supergroup 5 Billion in Diamonds led by legendary producer/drummer Butch Vig, making music with alumni of Spiritualized, Soundtrack of Our Lives, Echo & the Bunnymen and more.

Tour Dates

Catch The Ocean Blue at a show near you and stay tuned for more!



2/28: Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House

3/28: Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

5/22: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

5/23: West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street

5/24: Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

Photo Credit: Darin Back





Related Articles View More Music Stories