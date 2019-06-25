The New Pornographers Announces North American Tour Dates

Critically acclaimed The New Pornographers are set to tour North America this fall, kicking off the run of dates in Woodstock, NY on September 19. Presale begins tomorrow, June 26 at 10am local. Sign up at thenewpornographers.com now for access to the presale.

The tour includes dates at Chicago's Vic Theatre, Washington, DC's 9:30 Club and New York's Brooklyn Steel, see below for a complete itinerary. New music from the band is forthcoming, details to be announced.

The band's highly regarded live shows have elicited much praise. KEXP remarked how they "nail every three-part harmony and hard-stop ending with conviction," while The Independent described their performance as "a blistering, steamrollering set from a well-drilled troupe with talent to burn." Of a recent LA show, Consequence of Sound said, "they sounded better than they ever have. With often eight people onstage, four different lead vocalists, and a wide arrange of auxiliary instrumentation, the sound was impeccably mixed to highlight just the right Pornographer at just the right time. It was a performance that their history and music deserved. It was simply great."

The New Pornographers have released seven studio albums to date including their most recent, Whiteout Conditions. The first album released on their own imprint, Collected Works Records, in partnership with Concord Records, the album received widespread acclaim, and was hailed as "rich with new wave synths and closely blended harmonies" by Pitchfork and "uplifting three to four minute indie-pop numbers, imbued with lush vocals" by Rolling Stone.

THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS LIVE

August 17 Toronto, ON *Danforth Music Hall September 19 Woodstock, NY Levon Helm Studios September 27 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre September 28 Urbana, IL Pygmalion Music Festival September 29 Columbia, MO Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival October 1 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue October 2 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre October 3 Detroit, MI Majestic Theatre November 4 Boston, MA Royale November 5 Washington, DC 9:30 Club November 7 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel November 8 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer November 10 Saxapahaw, NC Haw River Ballroom November 11 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel November 12 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

*Danforth 100th Anniversary Show Series

