The National + Graham Macindoe Announce Photo Book 'Light Years'

MacIndoe took The National’s first official publicity photo in 2001, back when they were friends working in creative careers.

Mar. 25, 2021  
Scottish photographer Graham MacIndoe has announced Light Years, a book chronicling his 20-year relationship with The National through newly published images, quotes and essays by The National, Graham MacIndoe, Susan Stellin & Harris Brine. The book, initially offered to Cherry Tree members as an exclusive presale, is limited to 3,200 units and is numbered.

It is accompanied by a vinyl album of songs selected by Graham and Scott Devendorf from the band's September 2018 performances at Forest Hills Stadium in New York. A portion of proceeds from the signed edition will benefit The National's tour crew. Visit AmericanMary.com for more information.

MacIndoe took The National's first official publicity photo in 2001, back when they were friends working in creative careers, lost touch with the band as their lives took very different paths, then reconnected in 2012 just as Trouble Will Find Me was released.

Since then, Graham has documented recording sessions for The National's last three albums and a multitude of gigs and rehearsals, capturing life in the studio, backstage and on the road. Graham's black-and-white photographs provide a unique and intimate view of the band and their interactions with each other, their crew, family, friends and fans.


