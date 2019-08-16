The Murder Capital Releases Debut Album WHEN I HAVE FEARS

Today, Dublin's The Murder Capital have released their much-anticipated debut album When I Have Fears. Produced by Flood (PJ Harvey, New Order, Foals) the album features all four singles from the band so far, "Feeling Fades", "Green & Blue", "Don't Cling To Life" and "More Is Less". When I Have Fears is available on all formats, including limited edition gatefold marbled rust LP, black LP, as part of a limited bundle (limited edition gatefold marbled rust LP, t-shirt, pin & journal), CD and as a digital download here.



The release also follows the recent live session for Steve Lamacq on BBC 6 Music, as well as the first in a series of four live videos debuted by the band, starting with 'Green & Blue'.



The Murder Capital will head out on a nearly sold-out European headlining tour in October & November. The band will also perform strictly limited in-store and intimate performances to support the new album in cities including Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, London and more. Full tour and in-store dates with tickets are available here.



An exercise in both darkness and light, When I Have Fears only serves to highlight the early ambition in the band's sound. Produced by Flood (PJ Harvey, New Order, Foals) the album features both singles from the band so far, "Feeling Fades" and "Green & Blue", which The Fader calls "an epic." From the post-rock build and breakdowns of the two-part "Slowdance", to the tender, bruised confessional of "On Twisted Ground" and industrial pulse of closer "Love, Love, Love", there's a consistent intensity throughout that marks out The Murder Capital as a band arriving fully formed on their debut album.



The Murder Capital ended 2018 as that rare thing: a band tipped from all corners without having released a single song. In an age where people and bands overshare by default, The Murder Capital have been doing the opposite. If you wanted to know about The Murder Capital, you had to get to a show and see for yourself. That's if you could get in. Based on the caustic strength of one live recording of "More Is Less", which went viral on YouTube, and feverish word of mouth from those who have been lucky enough to attend these early gigs, The Murder Capital have built a formidable reputation. In just over a year, they've sold out shows in their hometown of Dublin (to 400 people), played with Slaves, Shame, IDLES and fellow countrymen Fontaines DC and seen the likes of the NME, Loud & Quiet, Dork and DIY back them already - with The Irish Times calling them out as Ireland's best new rock band.



When I Have Fears Track Listing

1. For Everything

2. More Is Less

3. Green & Blue

4. Slowdance I

5. Slowdance II

6. On Twisted Ground

7. Feeling Fades

8. Don't Cling To Life

9. How The Streets Adore Me Now

10. Love, Love, Love





