The Milwaukees To Release Sixth Album THE CALLING

Any suburban kid of a certain age who misses the wholehearted music of their anthemic rock radio listening youth will find THE MILWAUKEES' new effort The Calling (their sixth overall and their first since 2011) both sincere and familiar. The Jersey City rock band's sound is inspired by rock greats like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Replacements, Hüsker Dü, The Afghan Whigs and Foo Fighters, yet it fits right in alongside today's newer generation of notable American rock acts like The Hold Steady and The Gaslight Anthem. The Calling will be released on August 21, 2020 via Mint 400 Records with the lead single "No Way Out" releasing June 26th. The record was produced by Tom Beaujour, who has a unique multi-faceted rock 'n' roll resume from record production to music journalism and performance (Nuthouse Recording, Nada Surf, Juliana Hatfield, Guided by Voices, Guitar World, Revolver, Guitar Aficionado, Witch Taint band member).



The Milwaukees' double decade longevity has produced a tight, modern rock record that glistens with melodic narrative and earworm-worthy, stand-alone fist-in-the air singles. The Calling unfolds as a collection of honest song-writing and strong musicianship. The album track listing kicks opens with the compelling single "No Way Out" and moves through the opening breath of "Falling," the swagger of "Stay Gold" and rousing stompers like the driving "Mother Mary" and expansive "Proud of Me," to earnest numbers like "Wild at Heart" and "Highwire," ending with the plaintive title track "The Calling."

This well-respected group who Inside Jersey said, "... make classic rock sound famous," formed in the late 90s and has stayed together playing music throughout misadventures and rhythm section personnel changes. Longtime band members are lead singer/guitarist/songwriter Dylan Clark and singer/lead guitarist Jeff Nordstedt, playing alongside more recent additions to the line-up, bassist Donovan Cain and drummer Austin Faxon. The Milwaukees have consistently rehearsed weekly since coming together in high school and playing heartfelt rock 'n' roll way back when in their parents' garage.



"Jeff and I have played together for a long time. We've been through a lot of ups and downs, but through it all It's been easy to sustain our partnership because we both just love playing this music together. We never followed musical trends we've always just chased a sound that excites us," said Dylan. "I think The Milwaukees is a band that exists outside of time." Jeff jokes, 'I mean, how else can you account for staying together for 20 years?"



"The Milwaukees are a New Jersey rock institution," says Mint 400 owner Neil Sabatino about the signing. "I knew all about them and had seen them as I was first forming bands and before I had even thought about starting a label. When the band came to me with a new record I was so psyched that they would be be joining our roster!"

Two decades have passed since amusingly naming themselves in the geographical tradition of classic rock bands like Chicago, Boston, Kansas and Nazareth, and The Milwaukees' timeless sound is continuing to hit its creative stride, much to the delight of the band's longtime fans and new devotees alike.



The Calling will be released on August 21 via Mint 400 Records. Lead single "No Way Out" will be released on June 26th.

Related Articles View More Music Stories