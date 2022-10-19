The Lone Bellow Release New Single 'Unicorn'
Their new album will be released on November 4.
Nashville-based trio The Lone Bellow released their new single "Unicorn." The latest track to release from their forthcoming album Love Songs for Losers (out November 4th through Dualtone Music Group), "Unicorn" unfolds with a cascade of heavenly melodies as lead singer Zach Williams offers up an unabashed outpouring of affection.
He stated, "'Unicorn' is a stumbling, but honest love letter to my wife Stacy after her miraculous recovery from paralysis - 'I was kind of thinking I could tell you my feelings / sit you down and wreck you with some words that are pretty / I could say I love you but it's such a bore / I think God made a unicorn.'"
The Lone Bellow also recently announced the second leg of their extensive nationwide headline tour, which will take them through Austin's Paramount Theatre, Denver's Ogden Theatre, Seattle's Neptune Theatre, and Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles among many other stops. For more information or to purchase tickets, Click HERE.
Throughout their lifespan as a band, The Lone Bellow have cast an indelible spell with their finespun songs of hard truth and unexpected beauty, frequently delivered in hypnotic three-part harmony. In a departure from their past work with elite producers like Aaron Dessner of The National and eight-time Grammy-winner Dave Cobb, the trio struck out on their own for the first time, dreaming up a singular sound encompassing everything from arena-ready rock anthems to gorgeously sprawling Americana tunes.
Recorded at the possibly haunted former home of the legendary Roy Orbison, the resulting Love Songs For Losers is an intimate meditation on the pain and joy and ineffable wonder of being human, at turns heartbreaking, irreverent, and sublimely transcendent.
After sketching the album's 11 songs in a nearby church, the band holed up for eight weeks at Orbison's house on Old Hickory Lake along with longtime bassist Jason Pipkin and drummer Julian Dorio. Co-produced by guitarist Brian Elmquist and Jacob Sooter, Love Songs for Losers also finds singer/multi-instrumentalist Kanene Donehey Pipkin taking the reins as vocal producer, expertly harnessing the rarefied vocal magic they've continually brought to stages around the world.
The triumph of completing their first self-produced album marks the start of a thrilling new chapter in the band's journey. With the release of Love Songs For Losers, their most expansive and eclectic body of work yet, the beloved Nashville-by-way-of-Brooklyn trio feel newly emboldened to create without limits.
In addition to the new album, catch Zach and his wife Stacy as they star in the new TV series The Williams Family Cabin. Created by Chip & Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network, first-time renovators Stacy and Zach learn that renovation is full of surprises as they transform a cabin just outside of Nashville into a creative retreat while balancing their full-time jobs and their four kids. The show is produced by York & Wilder and can be seen on Magnolia Network and discovery+.
Listen to the new single here:
Tour Dates
10/19 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
10/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *
10/22 - Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House
10/23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/26 - Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall
10/27 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
10/28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue
10/29 - St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Concert Hall
11/02 - Louisville, KY @ Bomhard Theatre
11/03 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theater
11/04 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/05 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/06 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
11/10 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/13 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/16 - Portland, ME @ State Theater
11/17 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/18 - Fairfield, CT @ Warehouse
11/19 - Richmond, VA @ The National
01/26 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
01/27 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre
01/28 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
01/29 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
01/31 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon
02/02 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
02/03 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
02/04 - Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center
02/05 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
02/08 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
02/09 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
02/11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
02/14 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater
02/15 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ CPAC
02/16 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
02/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
*supporting Maren Morris