The Last Beatles Song Will Be Released Next Week

The last Beatles song will be released worldwide on Thursday, November 2 at 2pm GMT / 10am EDT / 7am PDT.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Together and apart, The Beatles have always had a talent for the unexpected. And now, 2023 brings one of the most anticipated releases of their long and endlessly eventful history.

“Now And Then” is the last Beatles song – written and sung by John Lennon, developed and worked on by Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, and now finally finished by Paul and Ringo over four decades later.

“Now And Then” will be released worldwide at 2pm GMT / 10am EDT / 7am PDT on Thursday, November 2 by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe. The double A-side single pairs the last Beatles song with the first: the band's 1962 debut UK single, “Love Me Do,” a truly fitting full-circle counterpart to “Now And Then.”

Both songs are mixed in stereo and Dolby AtmosÒ, and the release features original cover art by renowned artist Ed Ruscha. The new music video for “Now And Then” will debut on Friday, November 3. More details including global premiere plans will be announced.

A 12-minute “Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song” documentary film, written and directed by Oliver Murray, will debut on November 1. The film's global online premiere will be hosted on The Beatles' YouTube channel at 7:30pm GMT / 3:30pm EDT / 12:30pm PDT. This poignant short film tells the story behind the last Beatles song, with exclusive footage and commentary from Paul, Ringo, George, Sean Ono Lennon and Peter Jackson. The trailer is available to watch now.

Watch/embed the “Now And Then” short film trailer here:

Preorder/pre-save “Now And Then”/“Love Me Do” double A-side single HERE.



