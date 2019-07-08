The King Center Presents the Beach Boys

The King Center presents an AEG Live! Production: THE BEACH BOYS on Thursday, February 20 at 7:30 p.m.

You can capsulize most pop music acts by reciting how many hits they've had and how many millions of albums they've sold. The Beach Boys have birthed a torrent of hit singles and sold albums by the tens of millions. But its greater significance lies in the fact that The Beach Boys' songs have forever changed the musical landscape, profoundly influencing countless performing artists to follow.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who, along with Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Christian Love, Brian Eichenberger, Randy Leago and Scott Totten continue the legacy of the iconic American band. They have continued to create and perform with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut over 50 years ago. In 2013, their Capitol Records release, Sounds of Summer (RIAA certified triple platinum with over three million in sales and climbing), and its companion The Warmth of the Sun marked a resurgence in Beach Boys interest that again rocked the world.

Mike Love's role as the band's front man sometimes overshadows his stature as one of rock's foremost songwriters. "Surfin'," The Beach Boys' first hit came from his pen. Love wrote the classics "Fun, Fun, Fun," "I Get Around," "Help Me Rhonda," "California Girls" and the Grammy nominated "Good Vibrations." Years later, he showed he still had the lyrical chops by co-writing the irresistible and chart-topping "Kokomo."

The Beach Boys continue to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America's musical history. They have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world. Few, if any, acts can match The Beach Boys' concert presence, spirit and performance.

