The Jungle Giants Release New Song 'Sending Me Ur Loving'

Australian four-piece The Jungle Giants debut their new single "Sending Me Ur Loving" today via KCRW. The track was written and produced by the band's Sam Hales, who says, "'Sending Me Ur Loving' has been with me for so long...It's an ode to a feeling of self confidence and essentially a love ditty at the same time." The band's previous single "Heavy Hearted" has been ARIA-certified Gold in Australia.

The band will be making their return to the U.S. in a few weeks, with dates kicking off February 6 in Boston and further stops in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles and more. Complete list of dates below.

The Jungle Giants are vocalist/guitarist Hales, lead guitarist Cesira Aitken, bassist Andrew Dooris and drummer Keelan Bijker. Together they have released three LPs, Learn to Exist (2013), Speakerzoid (2015) and Quiet Ferocity (2017), the latter of which produced the ARIA-certified Platinum single "Feel The Way I Do" as well as three ARIA-certified Gold singles: "Used To Be In Love," "Bad Dream" and "On Your Way Down."

Produced entirely by Hales, their third album saw The Jungle Giants land at the top of multiple Best of 2017 lists, complete two mammoth sold out national tours and deliver electric sets at a raft of festivals including Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival and many more around the world including the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

THE JUNGLE GIANTS TOUR

February 6

Sonia

Boston, MA

February 7

Bowery Ballroom

New York, NY

February 8

Union Stage

Washington DC

February 9

Johnny Brenda's

Philadelphia, PA

February 11

The Drake

Toronto, ON

February 13

Lincoln Hall

Chicago, IL

February 15

Club Dada

Dallas, TX

February 16

Stubb's Indoor

Austin, TX

February 18

Larimer Lounge

Denver, CO

February 21

Doug Fir

Portland, OR

February 22

Imperial

Vancouver, BC

February 23

The Crocodile

Seattle, WA

February 25

TBA

San Francisco, CA

February 26

Troubadour

Los Angeles, CA

February 29

Foro Indie Rocks

Mexico City, MX
