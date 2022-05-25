The Interrupters Release New Single 'Anything Was Better'

Today, Los Angeles four-piece, The Interrupters, have released their energized new single "Anything Was Better." The track marks the second single pulled from the group's eagerly-anticipated fourth album, In The Wild, set to drop on August 5 via Hellcat/Epitaph Records.

While the 14-track opus reflects a story of survival and resilience from the band, the album's opening track "Anything Was Better" effortlessly sets the tone across In The Wild and offers a personal account of lead vocalist Aimee Interrupter's strength despite her struggles.

"This song is the story of my escape from not necessarily a location but from the pain and trauma of my upbringing," Aimee Interrupter shares. "It's also a story of hope and seeking refuge in the unknown. I said goodbye to everyone and everything I ever knew because in my mind anything was better than where I was from."

After supporting Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy on the Hella Mega Tour, one of the biggest rock n' roll tours of 2021, The Interrupters (comprised of Aimee Interrupter, partner and guitarist Kevin Bivona, and his younger twin brothers, Jesse/drums and Justin/bass) will return to the road this summer with Flogging Molly.

The co-headline run will kick off at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis on June 7 and include a June 30 show at Pier 17 in New York City. Tiger Army and The Skints will support on all dates. See below for the itinerary. Tickets are available here.

Fans who pre-order In The Wild in digital format will instantly receive "Anything Was Better." In The Wild is the follow-up to 2018's Fight the Good Fight, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart. The album contained the smash hit "She's Kerosene," which entered the top five of Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and has amassed over 50 million combined global streams to date. The band's current single, "In The Mirror," is at #22 on the alternative radio charts and was just added to the band's hometown radio station, KROQ, in Los Angeles.

Watch the new lyric video here:

TOUR DATES

June 3rd - Leeds, United Kingdom - Slam Dunk Fest-North*

June 4th - Hatfield, United Kingdom - Slam Dunk Fest-South*

June 7th - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 8th - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

June 10th - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11th - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

June 12th - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 14th - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music Park

June 15th - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

June 17th - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

June 18th - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook

June 19th - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

June 21st - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

June 22nd - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

June 24th - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann

June 25th - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

June 26th - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

June 28th - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

June 30th - New York, NY - Pier 17

July 1st - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

July 2nd - Lewiston, NY - Artpark

July 3rd - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage

Aug. 7th - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013*

Aug. 8th - Lokeren, Belgium - Lokerse Feesten*

Aug. 9th - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall*

Aug. 11th - Tolmin, Slovenia - PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY 2022*

Aug. 13th - Linz, Austria - Tabakfabrik Linz*

Aug. 16th - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt*

Aug. 17th - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle*

Aug. 20th - Tiverton, United Kingdom - Beautiful Days Festival 2022*

Sept. 9th - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom Outdoors

Sept. 10th - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

Sept. 11th - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex Outdoors - The Lot

Sept. 13th - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sept. 14th - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sept. 16th - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

Sept. 17th - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

Sept. 21st - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sept. 23rd - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union

Sept. 24th - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre

Sept. 25th - Las Vegas, CA - Mandalay Bay Beach Stage

*The Interrupters will appear in the UK and various festivals separate from the Flogging Molly co-headline tour.