The Interrupters Release New Power-Punk Track 'Jailbird'

Los Angeles band, The Interrupters, have released their hard-hitting new song "Jailbird." Documenting lead vocalist Aimee Interrupter's personal battle with mental health, the anthemic single marks the group's third release pulled from their forthcoming 14-track record, In The Wild, set to drop on August 5 via Hellcat/Epitaph Records.

While the eagerly-awaited album reflects a story of survival and resilience, each track highlights Aimee Interrupter's personal struggles and her will to overcome everything that life has thrown her direction.

"This song is about feeling like a prisoner in my own mind. I've dealt with a lifetime of severe anxiety, insomnia, depression, PTSD, trichotillomania, and panic attacks," Aimee Interrupter shares. This song is about how cycles can repeat. Thankfully, screaming these lyrics at the top of my lungs brings relief from the very hell I am singing about."

After supporting Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy on the Hella Mega Tour, one of the biggest rock n' roll tours of 2021, The Interrupters (comprised of Aimee Interrupter, partner and guitarist Kevin Bivona, and his younger twin brothers, Jesse/drums and Justin/bass) have returned to the stage alongside Flogging Molly on a massive co-headlining tour, which kicked off on June 7 and includes a June 30 show at Pier 17 in New York City. Tiger Army and The Skints will support on all dates. See below for the itinerary. Tickets are available HERE.

Fans who pre-order In The Wild in digital format will instantly receive "Jailbird." In The Wild is the follow-up to 2018's Fight the Good Fight, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart. The album contained the smash hit "She's Kerosene," which entered the top five of Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and has amassed over 50 million combined global streams to date. The band's current single, "In The Mirror," is at #20 on the alternative radio charts and was recently added to the band's hometown radio stations, KROQ and iHeart's Alt 98.7.

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES

June 24th - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann

June 25th - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

June 26th - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

June 28th - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

June 30th - New York, NY - Pier 17

July 1st - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

July 2nd - Lewiston, NY - Artpark

July 3rd - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage

Aug. 7th - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013*

Aug. 8th - Lokeren, Belgium - Lokerse Feesten*

Aug. 9th - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall*

Aug. 11th - Tolmin, Slovenia - PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY 2022*

Aug. 12th - Igea Marina, Italy - Bay Fest 2022*

Aug. 13th - Linz, Austria - Tabakfabrik Linz*

Aug. 16th - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt*

Aug. 17th - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle*

Aug. 20th - Tiverton, United Kingdom - Beautiful Days Festival 2022*

Aug. 21st - Bristol, United Kingdom - Marble Factory*

Aug. 23rd - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rock City*

Aug. 24th - Leeds, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Leeds*

Aug. 29th - Manchester, United Kingdom - Manchester Academy*

Aug. 31st - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Barrowland Ballroom*

Sept. 2nd - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Institute*

Sept. 3rd - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Brixton*

Sept. 9th - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom Outdoors

Sept. 10th - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

Sept. 11th - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex Outdoors - The Lot

Sept. 13th - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sept. 14th - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sept. 16th - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

Sept. 17th - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

Sept. 21st - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sept. 23rd - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union

Sept. 24th - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre

Sept. 25th - Las Vegas, CA - Mandalay Bay Beach Stage

*The Interrupters will appear in the UK and various festivals separate from the Flogging Molly co-headline tour.