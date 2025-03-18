The Inspector Cluzo Sets New Album 'Less is More' and Worldwide Tour

The album was recorded completely live in four days and mixed in three.
The Inspector Cluzo will release their 10th studio album, Less is More set to release on June 6. Less is More was recorded with long-time producing partner Vance Powell (The White Stripes, Arctic Monkeys, Seasick Steve) in Nashville in 2024. The album was recorded completely live in four days and mixed in three. Powell succeeded in capturing the band’s organic live energy which has made the band such a live tour de force.
The album's concept and lyrics are inspired by the works of Henry David Thoreau and Guy Debord and addresses the band's genuine concerns about post-growth and post-growth culture—a theory centered on the idea that finite resources like land, materials, and tools cannot support endless growth.
The band is deeply mindful of these issues and takes a holistic, self-aware approach to both their organic farm in France and their work within the music industry. They apply the same principles from farming to their music career, making intentional efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. The album is entirely self-financed, with the band choosing to remain independent by avoiding deals with major labels or hedge funds for touring, as they have done throughout their entire career.
In support of the new album, The Inspector Cluzo will embark on a worldwide tour, including several US dates with Clutch. All tour information and up-to-date news can be found at theinspectorcluzo.com.
(more dates to be announced)
June 2025
06/13 - Istres, France - Rock à l’Usine festival
06/14 - Valentigney, France - Boksons Festi Val’
06/21 - Jarny, France - Nuits du rock de Jarny
06/28 - Auxerre, France - Catalpa festival
July 2025
07/04 - St Nolff, France - Nuit du bruit de St Nolff
07/05 - Saverdun, France - Festival Les voix sonneuses
US - CAN Tour
07/30 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall + Clutch
07/31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom + Clutch
August 2025
08/01 - Austin, TX - Emo’s + Clutch
08/03 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington’s + Clutch
08/05 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm + Clutch
08/07 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom + Clutch
08/09 - Edmonton, AB - Midway + Clutch
08/10 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Center + Clutch
08/12 - Fargo, ND - Up District Festival Field + Clutch
08/14 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave + Clutch
08/15 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory + Clutch
08/16 - Hammond, IN - Horseshoe Hammond Casino + Clutch
European Tour
08/23 - Legna, France - Festival les Gueules de Bois
October 2025
10/09 - Brussels, Belgium - Rotonde/Botanique
10/10 - Amsterdam, Holland - Melkweg Oz
10/11 - Koln, Germany - Gebaude 9
10/15 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
10/16 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
10/17 - Munich, Germany - Strom
10/18 - Milan, Italy - Biko
10/22 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana
10/23 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega
10/24 - Glasgow, UK - King Tut’s
10/25 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute
10/29 - Dublin, Ireland - Wheelan’s
10/30 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 2
November 2025
11/01 - London, UK - The Grace
11/06 - Bordeaux, France - Salle du Grand Parc
11/07 - La Rochelle, France - La Sirène
11/08 - Brest, France - La Carène
11/12 - Mulhouse, France - Le Noumatrouff
11/13 - Nancy, France - L’Autre Canal
11/14 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie
11/15 - Lille, France - Le Splendid
11/20 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne
11/21 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
11/22 - Clermont-Ferrand, France - La Coopérative de Mai
11/27 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien
11/28 - Montpellier, France - Le Rockstore
11/29 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
11/30 - Biarritz - France - L’Atabal
December 2025
12/04 - Lorient, France - L’hydrophone
12/05 - Caen, France - Big Bang Café
12/06 - Alençon, France - La Luciole
12/10 - Madrid, Spain - Wurlitzer Room
12/12 - Porto, Portugal - Mouco
12/13 - Lisbon, Portugal - Republica dal Musica
January 2026
01/28 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
01/29 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
01/30 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
01/31 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
February 2026
02/01 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
Videos