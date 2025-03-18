The Inspector Cluzo Sets New Album 'Less is More' and Worldwide Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Inspector Cluzo will release their 10th studio album, Less is More set to release on June 6. Less is More was recorded with long-time producing partner Vance Powell (The White Stripes, Arctic Monkeys, Seasick Steve) in Nashville in 2024. The album was recorded completely live in four days and mixed in three. Powell succeeded in capturing the band’s organic live energy which has made the band such a live tour de force.

The album's concept and lyrics are inspired by the works of Henry David Thoreau and Guy Debord and addresses the band's genuine concerns about post-growth and post-growth culture—a theory centered on the idea that finite resources like land, materials, and tools cannot support endless growth.

The band is deeply mindful of these issues and takes a holistic, self-aware approach to both their organic farm in France and their work within the music industry. They apply the same principles from farming to their music career, making intentional efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. The album is entirely self-financed, with the band choosing to remain independent by avoiding deals with major labels or hedge funds for touring, as they have done throughout their entire career.

In support of the new album, The Inspector Cluzo will embark on a worldwide tour, including several US dates with Clutch. All tour information and up-to-date news can be found at theinspectorcluzo.com.

LESS IS MORE WORLD TOUR

(more dates to be announced)

June 2025

06/13 - Istres, France - Rock à l’Usine festival

06/14 - Valentigney, France - Boksons Festi Val’

06/21 - Jarny, France - Nuits du rock de Jarny

06/28 - Auxerre, France - Catalpa festival

July 2025

07/04 - St Nolff, France - Nuit du bruit de St Nolff

07/05 - Saverdun, France - Festival Les voix sonneuses

US - CAN Tour

07/30 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall + Clutch

07/31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom + Clutch

August 2025

08/01 - Austin, TX - Emo’s + Clutch

08/03 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington’s + Clutch

08/05 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm + Clutch

08/07 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom + Clutch

08/09 - Edmonton, AB - Midway + Clutch

08/10 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Center + Clutch

08/12 - Fargo, ND - Up District Festival Field + Clutch

08/14 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave + Clutch

08/15 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory + Clutch

08/16 - Hammond, IN - Horseshoe Hammond Casino + Clutch

European Tour

08/23 - Legna, France - Festival les Gueules de Bois

October 2025

10/09 - Brussels, Belgium - Rotonde/Botanique

10/10 - Amsterdam, Holland - Melkweg Oz

10/11 - Koln, Germany - Gebaude 9

10/15 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

10/16 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

10/17 - Munich, Germany - Strom

10/18 - Milan, Italy - Biko

10/22 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana

10/23 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega

10/24 - Glasgow, UK - King Tut’s

10/25 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

10/29 - Dublin, Ireland - Wheelan’s

10/30 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 2

November 2025

11/01 - London, UK - The Grace

11/06 - Bordeaux, France - Salle du Grand Parc

11/07 - La Rochelle, France - La Sirène

11/08 - Brest, France - La Carène

11/12 - Mulhouse, France - Le Noumatrouff

11/13 - Nancy, France - L’Autre Canal

11/14 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie

11/15 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

11/20 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne

11/21 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

11/22 - Clermont-Ferrand, France - La Coopérative de Mai

11/27 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien

11/28 - Montpellier, France - Le Rockstore

11/29 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

11/30 - Biarritz - France - L’Atabal

December 2025

12/04 - Lorient, France - L’hydrophone

12/05 - Caen, France - Big Bang Café

12/06 - Alençon, France - La Luciole

12/10 - Madrid, Spain - Wurlitzer Room

12/12 - Porto, Portugal - Mouco

12/13 - Lisbon, Portugal - Republica dal Musica

January 2026

01/28 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

01/29 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

01/30 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

01/31 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

February 2026

02/01 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

Comments