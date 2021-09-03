The Homies Release Latest Project 'Honest Living'

Indie rap crew, The Homies, have just released their long anticipated project - "Honest Living". The 10-song collection has only one feature from fellow Louisville native, Jack Harlow, on their latest hit "White Lies".

The Homies have quietly been climbing to the top of the indie music scene, with singles and visuals such as "Home Alone" and "The Come Down", which they gave fans earlier this summer. Known for their own unique individualism, Honest Living embodies each personality flawlessly from Ace Pro's creative vision, 2FoWoyne's distinct production, and Shloob and Quiiso's melodic flows.

The project seamlessly takes fans on a ride through the midwest sound, from smooth beats as heard on "Home Alone" to hard-hitting beats like "Murakami". Speaking about the project, Ace Pro stated, "Honest Living is for all the kids working 9 to 5's, still living at home with their families, financially struggling while they take a risk and bet on themselves while investing in their passions like we did. This project embodies who we all are as individuals and how each personality comes together to complete one sound".

Honest Living is available on all streaming platforms.