The Hobbs Sisters Release Debut Album 'Turn It Up'

The Hobbs Sisters are "Starting Fires" and keeping "Summer on a Slow Burn" with their debut album Turn It Up out today, July 23. These twin sisters are sure to elevate your summer playlist with this new collection of songs. From falling in and out of love to summer nights and tailgates, this album has something for everyone. Listen to Turn it Up here!



Turn It Up features lyrics that are energetic, honest and relatable. The album showcases The Hobbs Sisters' powerful harmonies, authentic personalities and more than capable songwriting abilities.

American Songwriter calls the sisters a "fiery duo with soaring harmonies that most can only hope for." With this powerful debut, The Hobbs Sisters claim their spot in the country music scene and encourage their fans to Turn It Up.



"Turn It Up is an introduction to who we are as artists, songwriters and people. Each of these ten songs describes moments we have experienced in our lives, both the good and the bad. We hope listeners will hear some of their own stories in these songs and want to turn it up and sing along!" says Hannah and Lauren Hobbs.

Listen here: