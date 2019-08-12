The Hip Abduction Releases New Album TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH

The Hip Abduction-a band fueled by African rhythms, dub spirit, and roots soul-are proud to release To the Ends of the Earth, available everywhere today. This release, a sonic expedition past genre barriers, aiming to guide listeners towards anthemic bliss, is the band's fourth full-length independent album. The band, David New (Lead Vocals, Guitar), Chris Powers (Bass), Dave Johnson (Baritone, Tenor Saxophone), Cody Moore (Keyboards), Matt Poynter (Drums, Vocals), and Justino Walker (Guitar), call St. Petersburg, FL home and mined an expansive well of local and global influences to sharpen their signature style on To the Ends of the Earth. New describes the sound best as, "an ethereal journey to the ends of the earth," after which the album was named. The band, along with producers Jackson Hoffman and Ryder Stuart, set out to create a timeless record, remembering back to their early days of informal jam sessions. "It helped us come to terms with who we are as a band, defining our sound. We weren't trying to sound like anything but ourselves," says New. And by sounding like themselves, they continue to bring the laid back, beachy vibes they're known for to this new album. Creative Loafing said that the track "Summer Love" "might actually make you want to book a trip to Mexico," while Live for Live Music called"Float" a "feel-good tune...taking listeners on a soothing ride to a tropical beachside atmosphere far from home." To the Ends of the Earth is available everywhere today.

The bulk of To the Ends of the Earth was self-recorded at The Lala Mansion in Tampa, FL before heading to New York to finish the album alongside producers Hoffman and Stuart. The process, of which New says "was the best production experience of my career," was organic and natural, much like the resulting record. The Hip Abduction feel as if they've hit a new stride with To the Ends of the Earth,further refining their songcraft into an album that flows effortlessly from beginning to end, touching on subjects not easily trodden by their contemporaries without ever losing the good vibes that envelope the album. The band will carry these vibes into a nation-wide tour in August and September, hitting the southeast and west coast with stops in New Orleans, Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

For more information, please visit https://www.thehipabduction.com/.

On Tour:

Aug. 15 - Gasa Gasa - New Orleans, LA

Aug. 16 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL

Aug. 17 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN

Aug. 18 - Top Cats - Cincinnati, OH

Aug. 21 - The Senate - Columbia, SC

Aug. 22 - The Charleston Pour House - Charleston, SC

Aug. 23 - Raise A Ruckus Benefit - Brevard, NC

Aug. 24 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA

Sept. 4 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

Sept. 5 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

Sept. 6 - SEP 7, 2019 - Bear Music Fest - Pinecrest, CA

Sept. 8 - Lost on Main - Chico, CA

Sept. 11 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

Sept. 12 - Lucky You Lounge - Spokane, WA

Sept. 13 - High Dive - Seattle, WA

Sept. 14 - Sessions Music Hall - Eugene, OR

Sept. 19-22 - Resonance Music & Arts Festival - Slippery Rock, PA

Oct. 24 - 27 - Suwannee Hulaween - Live Oak, FL

Nov. 8 - 10 - Miami Beach Pop Festival - Miami Beach, FL





