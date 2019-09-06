The Highwomen's Debut Album is Out Today

The Highwomen-the acclaimed collaborative movement formed by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires-release their highly anticipated self-titled debut album today via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. Purchase here. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the album has already received overwhelming critical praise...

In advance of the release, The Highwomen made their live concert debut at Newport Folk Festival earlier this summer. Of the landmark performance, and their only confirmed concert to date, Billboard praises, "set a sky-high standard with a performance that was the sum of its extraordinary parts," while Rolling Stone declares, "it was clear that country music's newest supergroup's first time on stage had been a triumph." The Highwomen also performed several songs with Dolly Parton at the festival as part of the all-female headline set curated by Carlile. Of the collaboration, Consequence of Sound proclaims, "now etched in legend as one of Newport Folk's most memorable moments...a lifetime musical zenith."

Continually demonstrating the importance of inclusion and collaboration, The Highwomen are joined by several guest musicians, vocalists and songwriters across the album. The project features Sheryl Crow (vocals, background vocals, bass), Yola (vocals, background vocals), Cobb (acoustic/electric guitar), Jason Isbell (acoustic/electric guitar), Phil Hanseroth (bass, background vocals), Tim Hanseroth (guitar, background vocals), Chris Powell (drums) andPeter Levin (piano and keyboards) with songs written by Carlile, Hemby, Morris, Shires, Isbell, the Hanseroth twins, Rodney Clawson, Lori McKenna, Miranda Lambert and RayLaMontagne among many others.

"Anyone can be a Highwoman," Carlile notes. "It's about banding together, abandoning as much ego as humanly possible, holding one another up and amplifying other women every chance we get. Shoulder to shoulder. One push, one love."





