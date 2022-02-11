The Head And The Heart Release New Track 'Virginia (Wind In The Night)' Off Forthcoming Album 'Every Shade of Blue'

The Head And The Heart have revealed "Virginia (Wind In The Night)", the second released track from their forthcoming fifth studio album Every Shade of Blue out April 29th on Reprise/Warner Records.

Jonathan Russell spoke about the inspiration behind the song, saying ​​"Being from Virginia, for me this song represents a long and winding relationship to place - a place that is grounding. I'm often drawing on my life through symbolism as a way into someone else's psyche. It's part of my search for a deeper connection without having to compare our experiences directly. There is a reason this song has two titles. One is literal and one is symbolic. Not everyone is from Virginia, I know that. But I bet you have walked home and heard the wind in the night."

The band previously released the album's title track and a music video directed by Jacqueline Justice. Rolling Stone described it saying, "the band swim, dive around and tread water as they ride the lyric's emotional waves of wanting to know all the facets of a significant other."

Every Shade of Blue was produced by GRAMMY-award winning songwriter, producer and engineer Jesse Shatkin (Sia, Pink, The Shins, Tegan and Sara) except for album tracks "Shadows", "Don't Show Your Weakness" and "Love We Make" which were produced by Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Wet), and "Paradigm", produced by John Hill and Sammy Witte (Florence + The Machine, Portugal The Man, Cage The Elephant), and mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge, NY.

Last month, The Head And The Heart announced the Every Shade of Blue 2022 North American Tour which kicks off May 20th. Special guests joining the band in select cities include Shakey Graves, Dawes and Jade Bird. Tickets for most shows are on sale now, with the 6/9 Vienna, VA show going on sale on 2/19 and the 8/8 Salt Lake City, UT show going on sale at a later date.

"It's wild to think that by the time we get back on the road this year, it will have been over 2 and a half years since we last toured," says the band. "We're so excited to bring new songs to life on stage every night, traveling alongside artists who inspire us. We can't wait to get out there, doing what we do with an even greater sense of gratitude."

Listen to the new single here: