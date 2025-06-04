The Hassles to Be Inducted into Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) will induct legendary 1960s rock-soul band The Hassles—best known as Billy Joel’s first signed band—at a special public celebration on Saturday, June 28 at 8 p.m. at the LIMEHOF museum in Stony Brook Village. Tickets for the event are available for $50.

Originally formed in 1964, The Hassles became a defining force in Long Island’s music scene, known for their high-energy fusion of R&B, rock, and blue-eyed soul. The group released two albums on United Artists Records and helped launch the careers of keyboardist Billy Joel and drummer Jon Small—who later became a pioneering figure in the world of music video direction.

"The Hassles were a dynamic and influential part of Long Island's musical fabric in the 1960s," said LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham. “Their role in launching Billy Joel’s career only adds to their enduring legacy.”

Surviving members Jon Small and Richard McKenna are expected to attend the induction. While Billy Joel is not expected to appear, the occasion marks his second induction into the Hall of Fame. The group will be officially inducted by Liberty DeVitto, fellow LIMEHOF inductee and longtime drummer for Billy Joel.

The evening will feature live performances from LIMEHOF inductees, including hit-making pop duo The Alessi Brothers, drummer Mike Ricciardella (The Illusion, Barnaby Bye), and guitarist Jimmy Rip (Television, Mick Jagger, Debbie Harry). Special guest Albert Bouchard of Blue Öyster Cult will also appear.

The event is co-produced by Stephen Marcuccio, longtime Long Island music impresario and co-founder of iconic venue The Downtown. “This night is about honoring the legacy of Long Island music,” Marcuccio said. “Recognizing The Hassles—and Jon Small’s groundbreaking influence in music and film—is long overdue.”

Tickets and information are available at www.limusichalloffame.org. Follow @LIMEHOF on social media for updates.

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29% Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 10% Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 9% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds