The Garth Channel Is Now Streaming Around The Globe For Free Through TuneIn

The Garth Channel is now streaming on TuneIn for free to fans worldwide. Garth takes listeners on a wild ride with music from his own albums, his heroes, new artists he's loving and all of the classics. Broadcasting from Brooks' new Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk in Nashville, The Garth Channel is going global from Music City.

The station returns with fan favorites like 'G-ology,' Garth's spin on trivia that invites fans to get to know the man behind the music, and new features like 'T-Time with Trisha Yearwood' that spills the tea on Trisha's life outside the spotlight, making this a family event. Blake Carter, who was previously the voice of the station, also returns in an expanded role as host and program director of The Garth Channel. From country to pop, rock and everything in between, fans can hear music from Brooks' personal playlist on The Garth Channel. The station also features more personal stories from Brooks on music, life on the road and the inside scoop from his friends in entertainment.

"My favorite thing about the return of The Garth Channel is the fact it is global and that it's free," said Garth Brooks. "The channel was always about people loving people, but now it's people loving people around the globe."

The Garth Channel is the latest launch in the SEVENS Radio Network's lineup of global stations on TuneIn. The first station, The BIG 615 powered by Tractor Supply Company, has a rapidly growing fanbase tuning in to hear today's top country music hits and interviews with host Storme Warren and superstar artists like Brothers Osborne, Brad Paisley, Lainey Wilson and Luke Grimes, among others. The second station, Tailgate Radio, hosted by Maria Taylor, plays the greatest anthems from the greatest genres in music, with celebrity guest DJs like country music icon Dolly Parton, NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and World Series Champion Jake Peavy, amongst others taking over the station to play their favorite tailgate anthems.

"The demand for The Garth Channel has been overwhelming," said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. "Fans crave connection with their favorite artists. With Garth, we have created a bespoke listening experience that combines storytelling and music that's unlike any other in the audio landscape bringing fans closer to Brooks. And we think listeners are going to love the new and improved Garth Channel even more than before. It's bigger, better and global."

To support the growing lineup of stations, TuneIn recently opened a new studio at Nashville's famed Audio Productions. Located on Music Row, the studio is the new home of The BIG 615, drawing in country music's top stars and up-and-comers to sit down with Host Storme Warren for in-depth interviews that go behind the music. Additionally, TuneIn opened a satellite studio inside Garth Brooks' Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky-Tonk located on Broadway to immerse listeners in the heart of country music.

To start streaming The Garth Channel today, go to tunein.com/thegarthchannel or ask select smart devices to 'play The Garth Channel on TuneIn.'

Fans can also check out additional stations from Garth Brooks' SEVENS Radio Network on TuneIn, The BIG 615 and Tailgate Radio, to hear great music and interviews with today's hottest artists.

