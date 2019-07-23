The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev Join LEVITATION 2019 Lineup

LEVITATION returns November 7 - 10 for its 11th edition to downtown Austin, TX. Today they've announced 40+ new artists to the lineup.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

ANGEL OLSEN * DEVENDRA BANHART * HIGH ON FIRE * POWER TRIP * TR/ST * KIKAGAKU MOYO * BLACK MARBLE * PINK MOUNTAINTOPS * JONATHAN BREE * RYLEY WALKER * HOLY WAVE * STONEFIELD * VAGABON * JJUUJJUU * DEVIL MASTER * MINAMI DEUTSCH * AUTOMATIC * TROLLER * HOOVER iii * CREEPING DEATH

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

THE FLAMING LIPS * MERCURY REV * BLACK MOUNTAIN * DEAFHEAVEN * KIKAGAKU MOYO * RUSSIAN CIRCLES * BRONCHO * DAVID J (BAUHAUS + LOVE & ROCKETS) * BRUTUS * DEATH VALLEY GIRLS * FRANKIE & THE WITCH FINGERS * CROCODILES * EMMA RUTH RUNDLE * ELEPHANT STONE * HOLY WAVE * STONEFIELD * LINGUA IGNOTA * JAYE JAYLE * MINT FIELD * CURSE MACKEY * ROSEGARDEN FUNERAL PARTY * SINE

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

JOHN CALE * THE BLACK ANGELS * CHELSEA WOLFE * ALLAH LAS * RED FANG * TOBACCO * BEAK > * FLIPPER with DAVID YOW * WHITE FENCE * TORCHE * WINDHAND * ACID KING * THE COATHANGERS * NIGHT BEATS * CHROME * CHERUBS * DEANTONI PARKS * GUERILLA TOSS * COSMONAUTS *MONOLORD * DANAVA * FRANKIE & THE WITCH FINGERS * HABIBI * HERE LIES MAN * IOANNA GIKA * MOONWALKS * AL LOVER * MASTON * RICHARD ROSE * ZIG ZAGS * WARISH * BLACKWATER HOLYLIGHT * RICHARD VAIN

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS * DINOSAUR JR * BLACK MOTH SUPER RAINBOW * A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS * THE KVB * LALA LALA * CHRISTIAN BLAND & THE REVELATORS * RINGO DEATHSTARR * DALLAS ACID * NUMB.ER * THE BLACK DRUMSET

LEVITATION 2019 will be held in multiple venues across downtown's Red River Cultural District and in East Austin, TX. This year, LEVITATION will expand 2018's format which previously included more than 30 shows and brought over 60 acts and ten thousand fans from across the globe to Austin's renowned music venues. LEVITATIONpresents another long weekend of special performances, collaborations and lineups with programming that spans continents and decades.

LEVITATION is honored to work with an array of independent labels, events and curators presenting shows at LEVITATION 2019 including: Sargent House, Relapse Records, Desert Daze, Gorilla VS Bear, Creem, Secretly Group, Death By Audio, RidingEasy Records and more collaborations on the way.

LEVITATION is also proud to work with SIMS Foundation who provide mental health and substance use recovery services for musicians, music industry professionals, and their families to support the well-being of the Austin music community. For more information on SIMS please visit their website here.

Tickets for all shows announced are available now, along with weekend passes - available here. Set times, visual artists and installations, and more to be announced. Stay tuned as full details for LEVITATION 2019 unfold and visit levitation-austin.com for news and updates.





