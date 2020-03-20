The Electric Mess Share Dystopian Punk Single 'City Sun'

Garage-punk band The Electric Mess share a new single "City Sun" today! Self-described as a dystopian proto-punk ripper, its timing is darkly appropriate, although unintended, with NYC, and the world, coming to a grinding halt over the COVID-19 virus. Ghost Cult Magazine premiered the track, hailing it as an "uplifting, triumph of weirdos cutting through the gray of these times." "City Sun" comes ahead of The Electric Mess' fifth album The Electric Mess V, due out April 17th.

" 'City Sun' is a dystopian tune I wrote about a year ago," reflected front-woman Esther Crow (vocals, rhythm guitar, percussion). "It has some surf elements but also a post-punk vibe, and then a slower, psyched out part with theremin (synth)." While the lyrics reflect darkly, they also provide a sense of hope and ability to overcome. "I think the overall feeling that most of us are experiencing under the current situation and events is what prompted me to write it," continued Crow. "It specifically refers to the New York City sun, and the setting of the sun/entrance of "the shadow" is a metaphor for the end of the world (as we know it? or...entirely? It's your guess!). Though the song is dark, and times have gotten even darker than when I wrote it a year ago, there's a desperate clutching at HOPE and LIGHT too. The lyrics during the slow/synth part, "what more can I do, here, to keep the light on...in my mind?" reflect a yearning to dig deep inside and stay positive, even though the outside world keeps hurling challenges at us. Ultimately, defeating the darkest elements will depend on fearlessly standing up to evil, and conquering it with love and light. I believe we can do this!"



Defying a singular genre, the band blends elements of 60's garage, 70's punk, psychedelic pop, new wave, and high energy rock and roll into all of their performances. Lead vocals are swapped between Crow and keyboardist Oweinama Biu, advancing their signature yet diverse interplay of sound. On "City Sun" Biu's keyboard/synth provides a massive hook, holding listeners close for the nearly five minute length track. "Like most Electric Mess songs, even though 3 out of 5 of us are the songwriters, all five members lend their individual flare and talent, and that massive keyboard/synth hook is the brainchild of the inimitable Oweinama Biu!" applauded Crow. Their previous single "Last Call" provides an perfect example to the bands diversity, coming as a vibey dark psych-pop track, featuring Biu on lead vocals, with a memorable, haunting hook.



"City Sun" is out on Bandcamp today. It comes off the bands fifth full-length album The Electric Mess V, due out on April 17, 2020 via Soundflat Records. The album will be available digitally, on CD, and with vinyl already on sale directly from the label. Due to the cascading impacts of COVID-19, the band recently announced the cancellation of their May European tour, which included numerous dates across Germany, France and Spain. They hope to re-book for later this year, as able. Until then, they continue to write and surge forth with unstoppable power and music for the masses. Having already released a video for "Last Call", they promise more visual accompaniments to come.





