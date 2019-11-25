The Doobie Brothers Add 23 New Tour Dates Due to Demand

The Doobie Brothers have announced 23 additional dates for THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50th ANNIVERSARY TOUR. The dates were added in response to overwhelming fan excitement following the band's surprise announcement at Ryman Auditorium on November 18th that MICHAEL MCDONALD will be joining the group on a North American tour. Four-time GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS and JOHN MCFEE will be touring together for the first time in nearly 25 years.

Tickets to THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 6 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets for the performance at Soaring Eagle in Mt. Pleasant will go on sale on December 21. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check LINK for LaneOne details.

Additional dates for THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR include stops in Jacksonville, New Orleans, Memphis, Syracuse, Toronto, Toledo, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, Kansas City, St. Paul, Boise, Fresno, Spokane, Albuquerque and more. Special guests, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will be supporting The Doobie Brothers on all tour dates. The tour is being presented by Live Nation.

"Next year our tour will include Tom, John, and myself, along with Michael McDonald, and the fans will have a chance to hear all our hits, as well as deep cuts, and new material. I know these will be very special performances," said PAT SIMMONS.

Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers' collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

Fans who attend THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR can expect to hear a wide range of the band's hit songs, including "Listen To The Music," "Takin' It To The Streets," "Long Train Running," "Black Water," "What A Fool Believes," "China Grove," "Minute By Minute," "It Keeps You Runnin'," "Jesus Is Just Alright With Me" and many more.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR ADDITIONAL 2020 DATES:

Fri Jun 12 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Sun Jul 05 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater

Sat Jul 18 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

Tue Jul 21 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Jul 24 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Wed Jul 29 Toledo, OH The Zoo Amphitheater

Sat Aug 01 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Thu Aug 06 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

Sun Aug 09 Mt Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*

Wed Aug 12 Sioux City, IA Tyson Center

Sat Aug 15 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

Fri Aug 28 St. Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair*

Thu Sep 03 Boise, ID Ford Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 06 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Tue Sep 08 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

Thu Sep 10 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheater

Sun Sep 13 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

Thu Sep 17 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

Wed Oct 07 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Mon Oct 12 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Wed Oct 14 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Arena

Thu Oct 15 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Sat Oct 17 Memphis, TN FedExForum

*not a Live Nation date





