The Coronas Detail North American Summer Tour Beginning This July

Ireland’s popular indie band The Coronas are set for their 2025 North American tour in support of their 8th studio album, THOUGHTS & OBSERVATIONS, beginning on July 11. THOUGHTS & OBSERVATIONS, released last fall, became the band’s fourth consecutive album to capture the #1 slot on the Irish charts its first week of release.

The tour, which includes two major dates in Canada and finishes off at the annual Irish Fair of Minnesota where they will headline the inaugural Ceol by the River Event on August 7, will follow the band’s debut at the iconic Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England on June 28.

As its provocative title suggests, THOUGHTS & OBSERVATIONS addresses relationships at their various stages and the resilience it takes to shoulder life’s ups and downs. Fueled by heavy doses of both candor and emotion, the 12 original songs written by the three band members--lead vocalist/guitarist Danny O’Reilly, bass guitarist Graham Knox and drummer Conor Egan—along with a host of songwriting collaborators, are at times anthemic, at times delicate, at times cynical, but always authentic.

The core band members also embraced the talents of their touring supergroup on this album with Lar Kaye (All Tvvins) on guitar, Cian MacSweeney (True Tides) on saxophone and Roisin O on backing vocals for the recording and as well as the forthcoming tour.

The Coronas have previously released seven studio albums: HEROES OR GHOSTS (2007), TONY WAS AN EX-CON (2009), CLOSER TO YOU (2011) THE LONG WAY (2014), TRUST THE WIRE (2017), TRUE LOVE WAITS (2020) and TIME STOPPED (2022). Their first three albums were released via the independent Irish label 3ú Records and the fourth one on Island Records, while the fifth marked their return to the independent route with the launch of their SoFarSoGood imprint.

“The longer we do this the prouder we are of our longevity,” says O’Reilly, “and we still feel like we’ve got something to say.” THOUGHTS & OBSERVATIONS is available at retail and digital outlets where music is sold.

2025 U.S Dates

Friday, July 11—Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Tuesday, July 15—Cornerstone, Berkeley, CA

Wednesday, July 16—Casbah, San Diego, CA

Sunday, July 20—Opera House, Toronto, ON, Canada

Tuesday, July 22—Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY

Wednesday, July 23—World Café Live Philadelphia, PA

Thursday, July 24—The Sinclair, Boston, MA

Wednesday, August 6—Beat Kitchen, Chicago, IL

Thursday, August 7— Ceol by the River, Harriet Island, St. Paul, MN

Photo credit: WOLFF

